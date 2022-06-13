5 NFL players who couldn't back up their trash talking 

When NFL players trash talk their opponents, they better be able to back it up to avoid looking foolish. While many players over the years have lived up to the hype they created for themselves with huge performances, others have had to eat their words for talking big while coming up small.

Here are five players who epically failed after previously talking serious trash.

#5 - Tom Brady

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady

The New England Patriots were on the verge of a perfect season, entering Super Bowl XLII with an undefeated record. They were one of the greatest teams ever assembled and were led by Tom Brady in one of the best statistical seasons of his legendary career.

New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan boldly claimed before the game that he believed they would hold the Patriots' high-powered offense to just 17 points. Brady laughed at the prediction and mocked Strahan for it.

Turns out Strahan got the last laugh as the Patriots scored just 14 points while the Giants ruined their perfect season. Brady admits to this day that it was the most difficult loss of his entire career.

#4 - Eli Apple

Eli Apple allows a touchdown to Cooper Kupp

Eli Apple has long been known as one of the biggest trash talkers in the NFL, while also never being accepted as an elite cornerback. His antics went public during the 2021 NFL playoffs when he called out Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman on Twitter after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

Eli Apple @EliApple Aye @MecoleHardman4 @cheetah dm me yall number and I’ll hook yall up wit them super bowl tickets on me 🤞🏿 Aye @MecoleHardman4 @cheetah dm me yall number and I’ll hook yall up wit them super bowl tickets on me 🤞🏿

Apple proceeded to get burned by Cooper Kupp in coverage during the Super Bowl, including allowing a direct touchdown. Kupp went on to be named MVP of the game as the Los Angeles Rams defeated Apple's Bengals.

#3 - Matt Hasselbeck

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck

The Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers faced off during the 2003 NFL Playoffs in a tightly contested game that went to overtime. After winning the coin toss prior to the extra time beginning, Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck infamously proclaimed, "We want the ball, and we're gonna score."

NFL Throwback @nflthrowback



On this day in 2004, Matt Hasselbeck's words came back to bite him. @packers "We want the ball and we're gonna score."On this day in 2004, Matt Hasselbeck's words came back to bite him. #WildCardWeekend "We want the ball and we're gonna score."On this day in 2004, Matt Hasselbeck's words came back to bite him. #WildCardWeekend @packers https://t.co/ggYV0TYSDX

The Seahawks got the ball due to winning the coin toss, but Hasselbeck most definitely didn't score. He instead threw an interception to Packers cornerback Al Harris on the Seahawks' first possession, which Harris returned all the way for a game-winning touchdown.

#2 - Johnny Manziel

Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel

Johnny Manziel was notorious for his arrogance and trash-talking. It worked well for him during his college football career, where he was one of the most exciting players in the country while playing at Texas A&M.

His persona never quite worked for him in the NFL after being drafted by the Cleveland Browns, mainly because of his terrible stat line. He started just eight games, recording a 2-6 record while throwing seven interceptions before being chased out of the league for good.

#1 - Cam Newton

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton

Cam Newton was nothing short of spectacular during the 2015 NFL season. He was named NFL MVP while leading the Carolina Panthers to a 15-1 regular-season record and an NFC Championship. He began to showboat increasingly as the year went on, claiming he was unstoppable and nicknaming himself Superman.

The Denver Broncos may have taken that personally because they proved to be his kryptonite in the Super Bowl. Newton completed less than 50 percent of his passes without scoring a touchdown, while also throwing an interception, fumbling twice, and getting sacked six times.

To make things worse, Newton has never been the same player since, recording a 30-37 overall record and never even returning to the Pro Bowl, let alone playing at an NFL MVP level.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far