Highest paid WRs in the NFL in 2022: Rams' Cooper Kupp enters top 5

Wide receivers have quickly become some of the highest paid players in the NFL. With the focus of the league continually shifting more towards quarterbacks and the passing game, teams are also making it a priority to have elite wide receivers for their quarterbacks to throw to.

The increased emphasis on passing has caused a spike in wide receiver salaries. Several record-breaking contracts have been handed out during the 2022 NFL offseason, including four of the top five largest ever.

Here are the five highest paid wide receivers entering the 2022 NFL season, ranked by AAV (average annual value).

#5 - A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles - $25 million

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown

A.J. Brown was acquired by the Philadelphia Eagles via a trade with the Tennessee Titans during the 2022 NFL Draft. Immediately following the trade, the Eagles rewarded Brown with a four-year contract worth an even 100 million dollars, with more than 57 million dollars in guaranteed money.

Brown had been negotiating with the Titans on a long-term contract extension during the 2022 offseason, but the two sides were unable to come to an agreement. That ultimately led to him being traded to the Eagles, who paid him what he was looking for.

#4 - Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams - $26.17 million

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp is the most recent wide receiver to continue the trend of earning a massive contract. He signed a new deal with the Los Angeles Rams worth 78.5 million dollars over three years, including a massive 75 million dollars in guaranteed money, almost the entire contract.

Kupp earned his raise by recording a historic 2021 season. He completed a rare accomplishment of winning the receiving triple crown by leading the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

#3 - DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals - $27.25 million

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins set a new standard for wide receivers when he became the highest paid player of all time in the position. This was at the time he signed his contract.

His initial deal was signed with the Houston Texans for an AAV of 16.2 million, but after being traded to the Arizona Cardinals and signing an extension, it has increased to 27.25 million.

Hopkins has been one of the most consistently reliable wide receivers in the NFL, but the Cardinals will have to begin the 2022 season without him. He's suspended for the first six games of the year for violating the league's PED policy.

#2 - Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders - $28 million

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams

The Green Bay Packers placed the franchise tag on Davante Adams during the 2022 NFL offseason after the two sides were unable to come to an agreement on a long-term contract extension. Adams informed the team that he would refuse to play on the tag, so they traded him to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Shortly after acquiring him, the Raiders gave Adams a massive contract extension worth 140 million dollars over five years, making him the highest-paid wide receiver of all time. He would only hold that title for a couple of weeks before being surpassed.

#1 - Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins - $30 million

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins by the Kansas City Chiefs in one of the most unexpected moves of the entire 2022 NFL offseason. Shortly after the trade was completed, the Dolphins made Hill the highest-paid wide receiver of all time, surpassing Adams' record.

Hill's contract is worth an incredible 120 million dollars over the next four years, including more than 72 million dollars in guaranteed money. He is one of only two non-quarterbacks ever worth 30 million or more in AAV.

With the NFL season slowly getting closer, it will be great to see these receivers earning their money the best way they know how.

