5 NFL players who were diagnosed with CTE after death at a young age

Chronic traumatic encephalopathy, better known as CTE, has long been an issue in the NFL, as well as many other contact sports. CTE is defined as a neurodegenerative disease of the brain that occurs as a result of repeated head trauma. Football's highly physical and violent nature is what makes CTE a common problem among NFL players.

Some of the symptoms include behavioral and cognitive issues, including difficulty with basic thought processes and severe mood swings paired with irrationally aggressive responses. These symptoms may get progressively worse over time and can eventually lead to dementia and many other complications.

One of the challenges the NFL faces when dealing with CTE is that there is no definitive way of diagnosing it prior to an autopsy following the death of a player. They are often left untreated because of this, and CTE can, sometimes, heavily factor into a player's death at a young age. Here are five players who tragically passed away young and were later found to have CTE.

#5 - Junior Seau

Hall of Fame linebacker Junior Seau

Junior Seau spent the majority of his NFL career as a linebacker with the San Diego Chargers before finishing with the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots. He was selected to nine All-Pro teams and 12 Pro Bowls on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Seau was found dead in his home with a gunshot wound to the chest in May 2012 at just 43 years old. Though he left no note behind, the death was suspected to be a suicide. About a year later, it was released that Seau showed definite signs of CTE after his brain was examined by the National Institutes of Health.

#4 - Jovan Belcher

Kansas City Chiefs LB Jovan Belcher

Jovan Belcher was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2009 NFL Draft. He remained with the team as a starting linebacker for four seasons before his tragic death.

Belcher murdered his girlfriend Kendra Perkins before driving to the Chiefs' practice facility, where he shot himself in the head. Belcher was just 25 years old at the time while Perkins was only 22 years old. Following an autopsy, Belcher was diagnosed with CTE.

#3 - Colt Brennan

Former quarterback Colt Brennan

Colt Brennan had a legendary college football career in Hawaii, finishing in the top ten in NCAA history in career passing yards and touchdowns. He was then able to turn that into a professional football career that lasted seven years spread across the NFL, CFL, Arena Football League, and United Football League.

Brennan reportedly struggled with substance abuse for much of his life. He attempted to check himself into a drug and alcohol detox and rehab center in 2021 at just 37 years old, but he was turned away because they were filled to capacity. He tragically overdosed on drugs shortly after and was diagnosed with CTE following his death.

#2 - Demaryius Thomas

Denver Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas

Demaryius Thomas spent the majority of his NFL career with the Denver Broncos, where he helped the team win a Super Bowl. He was once one of the most dominant wide receivers in the NFL, exceeding 90 receptions and 1,300 yards in four consecutive seasons.

The Recount @therecount The parents of recently deceased NFL WR Demaryius Thomas talk about warning signs before their son's Stage 2 CTE diagnosis:



"He was paranoid like all the time, but memory loss, I saw that as well," Thomas's father said. "Every single day, he complained about having a headache." The parents of recently deceased NFL WR Demaryius Thomas talk about warning signs before their son's Stage 2 CTE diagnosis:"He was paranoid like all the time, but memory loss, I saw that as well," Thomas's father said. "Every single day, he complained about having a headache." https://t.co/DhmFQcHKUp

Thomas retired at 31 years old and passed away just two years later at 33 years old. He was found dead in his home after suffering a seizure, which was initially thought to be related to complications from a car accident which occurred two years earlier. His autopsy later found that he had CTE.

#1 - Aaron Hernandez

New England Patriots TE Aaron Hernandez

Aaron Hernandez was one of the best tight ends in the NFL during his short run with the New England Patriots. In less than three full seasons, he had combined for 210 receptions for 2,316 yards and 20 touchdowns, including in the postseason. He was just getting started before his off-the-field issues ended his NFL career and his life early.

While Hernandez was involved in several legal issues, the worst was the last one, when he was charged with first-degree murder for his involvement in the death of Odin Lloyd. Hernandez was sentenced to life in prison, but committed suicide in his jail cell two years later at just 27 years old. He was later diagnosed with advanced-stage CTE.

