5 NFL players who died while using drugs 

NFL players are human beings first. Many football players deal with the same types of problems in life that everyone else does. They aren't immune to the endless list of potential struggles in the world just because they are professional athletes. Instead, they often have similar demons as the rest of humanity.

Drug abuse has long been an issue among many NFL players. It has plagued the league for years, affecting both active players, as well as former ones, including those who have retired following their careers. It's a widespread problem that the league is highly aware of. It has taken steps to try and support those who may be dealing with it in any way they can.

It's an absolute tragedy when any human dies in relation to drug use. It often becomes headline breaking news when it happens to an NFL player because of their status as celebrities. Here are five players who have tragically died too young in relation to abusing drugs.

#5 - Jaylon Ferguson

Baltimore Ravens Jaylon Ferguson

Jaylon Ferguson was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the third round of the 2019 Draft after a standout college football career at Louisiana Tech. He spent three seasons with the Ravens, where he recorded 4.5 sacks.

Ferguson is unfortunately the most recent player to have fallen victim to a drug-related death. At 26 years old, during the 2022 NFL offseason, he died from accidentally overdosing on a combination of cocaine and fentanyl.

#4 - Keith McCants

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Keith McCants

Keith McCants spent six seasons in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Houston Oilers, and Arizona Cardinals, while recording 13.5 career sacks. He entered the world of broadcasting following his playing career.

Alabama Crimson Tide | AL.com @aldotcomTide



The former NFL star and 1989 Iron Bowl MVP passed away Thursday. He was 53 years old. Rest In Peace to former Alabama All-American linebacker, Keith McCants.The former NFL star and 1989 Iron Bowl MVP passed away Thursday. He was 53 years old. Rest In Peace to former Alabama All-American linebacker, Keith McCants.The former NFL star and 1989 Iron Bowl MVP passed away Thursday. He was 53 years old. 🐘🙏 https://t.co/1kWsmprWgf

McCants also pursued a career in criminal justice, becoming a marine police officer in Alabama. His life suddenly ended when he died of an overdose at 53 years old.

#3 - Colt Brennan

Washington quarterback Colt Brennan

Colt Brennan had an incredible college football career at Hawaii, finishing in the top ten of all-time in career passing yards and touchdowns in college football history. He turned that into a seven-year professional football career that spanned the NFL, CFL, Arena Football League, and United Football League.

Brennan struggled with substance abuse, having been arrested multiple times for driving under the influence, as well as trespassing, while heavily intoxicated. He reportedly attempted to check himself into a detox and rehab center, but was turned away because they were filled to capacity. He tragically overdosed on fentanyl and methamphetamines just hours after being declined.

#2 - Dwayne Haskins

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins

After an excellent college football career with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Dwayne Haskins was selected by the Washington Commanders in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent two years in Washington, where he recorded 13 total touchdowns before being signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dwayne Haskins was fatally wounded after being hit by a dump truck while attempting to walk across a highway during the 2022 offseason. He reportedly ran out of gas in his car, crossing the highway to get to a gas station. It was later reported that his BAC was more than double the legal limit and he also had ketamine in his system.

#1 - Gene Lipscomb

Gene Lipscomb #76, Image Credit: Getty

Gene Lipscomb spent ten years in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Colts, and Pittsburgh Steelers. He was selected to three Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams during his solid career as a pass rusher.

William deVry @WilliamdeVry1 Wow. Gene Lipscomb. 1961 Steelers. 17.5 sacks. Can you imagine being a QB with this guy coming at you? Wow. Gene Lipscomb. 1961 Steelers. 17.5 sacks. Can you imagine being a QB with this guy coming at you? https://t.co/ql0JOVREEv

Lipscomb's football career as well as his life came to a sudden end during the 1963 offseason. He died of a heroin overdose at just 31 years old while in the prime of his career and the early part of his life.

