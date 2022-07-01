5 Most surprising Super Bowl wins in NFL history 

Every NFL team enters the season with different expectations. Some of them are favorites to make a run at a Super Bowl title, while others are considered long shots. Many factors contribute to each team’s outlook for the upcoming year, including the strength of the overall roster and previous performances.

Being a favorite doesn't guarantee success, while at the same time massive underdogs still have a chance to win it all. Each NFL season features surprise teams from both ends of the spectrum. This includes teams that are significantly better or worse than originally projected. As the old saying goes, "that's why they play the games."

Many years have featured one of favorites ending the season by earning a Super Bowl ring. But there have also been many surprises throughout history as well. Here are five times an NFL team has shocked the football world by winning a Super Bowl ring, despite being considered serious underdogs.

#5 - 1968 New York Jets

New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath

Prior to the start of the 1966 season, the AFL and NFL officially merged to form a league with one individual championship. This would become known as the Super Bowl. Many believed that the NFL was a superior league to the AFL, and the Green Bay Packers backed that up by winning the first two Super Bowls.

Jets Videos @snyjets



(via

53 years ago today, Joe Namath made good on his guarantee as the Jets beat the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III.(via @NFL 53 years ago today, Joe Namath made good on his guarantee as the Jets beat the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III.(via @NFL)https://t.co/iASFL7Ixed

The Baltimore Colts entered Super Bowl III as heavy favorites over the New York Jets. Many feared that if the AFL didn't win, the merger may have a hard time remaining permanent. Jets quarterback Joe Namath personally guaranteed victory despite being a massive underdog. Shockingly, he delivered on his promise, potentially saving the modern version of the league.

#4 - 2017 Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles

The Philadelphia Eagles were considered underdogs prior to the start of the 2017 season. Quarterback Carson Wentz had a breakout year, earning the Eagles the top seed in the NFC playoffs. Their underdog story appeared to be crashing down when Wentz was injured late in the season. This forced Nick Foles to take over as the starting quarterback for their playoff run.

Despite being the top seed, the Eagles were underdogs on the betting line for all of their playoff games that season. They overcame the odds in a big way, which concluded with a victory over the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. It was a magical run for Foles, who has mostly been a career back-up.

#3 - 2001 New England Patriots

New England Patriots QB Tom Brady

When Drew Bledsoe was injured early in the 2001 NFL season, most believed that the New England Patriots were out of contention. They were forced to turn to Tom Brady, a sixth-round draft pick who was never projected to be the starting quarterback. The rest, as they say, is history.

When Bledose was healthy enough to return, the Patriots informed him they were sticking with Brady for their playoff run. Just making it to the Super Bowl would have been an amazing story, but they took it even further. They upset the St. Louis Rams, who were one of the biggest favorites in Super Bowl history.

#2 - 2007 New York Giants

New York Giants QB Eli Manning

The New York Giants entered the 2007 NFL season as a team that could earn a playoff berth, but not a Super Bowl caliber team. They played well enough to earn a Wild Card bid before winning three straight playoff games on the road to to win the NFC title.

The Patriots entered Super Bowl XLII undefeated, but that ended with some help from Eli Manning and David Tyree's helmet.

The playoff run helped quarterback Eli Manning earn legendary status, but the Giants still had a monumental task ahead of them. Their opposition were the undefeated New England Patriots. Manning helped the Giants pull off one of the biggest upsets of all time, including making one of the most miraculous plays in NFL history with a game-saving scrambling completion to David Tyree.

#1 - 1999 St. Louis Rams

St. Louis Rams QB Kurt Warner

The 1999 St. Louis Rams are one of the greatest underdog stories of all time, personified by legendary quarterback Kurt Warner. The Rams' season appeared to be over when quarterback Trent Green was injured preseason. That's when the legend of Kurt Warner began.

After reportedly playing arena football and working in a grocery store, Warner won an NFL MVP award during his first season as a starter. This earned the Rams the iconic nickname of "The Greatest Show on Turf" for their seemingly unstoppable offense. He capped off the magical year by winning the Super Bowl in one of the most incredible stories in NFL history.

