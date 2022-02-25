5 NFL Players most likely to be cut by teams

The 2022 NFL offseason is underway and the free agency period is just a couple of weeks away. This means that teams are working on their salary cap situations and sorting through their rosters as they decide who to retain and who to let go of. Here are five players likely to be cut by their teams during the 2022 offseason.

5 players likely to be released in the 2022 NFL offseason

#1 - WR Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley

Cole Beasley is entering the final year of his four-year contract with the Buffalo Bills. He is likely to be a salary cap casualty this year, as the Bills are currently 1.5 million dollars over the cap. They could save more than six million dollars by cutting Beasley this year. Moving on from the veteran would open up more playing time for their younger options like Gabe Davis and Isaiah McKenzie.

The Cole Beasley discussion is pretty simple.



What do you value more:



Cole Beasley or 6 mil in cap space?



Interesting discussion. The Cole Beasley discussion is pretty simple. What do you value more: Cole Beasley or 6 mil in cap space? Interesting discussion.

#2 - DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark

Frank Clark is being paid like an elite NFL pass rusher, but his production hasn't quite lived up to the salary he has commanded over the last couple of years. He has recorded just 10.5 combined sacks across the previous two seasons.

He is due more than 26 million dollars in the 2022 season, but cutting him would save the Kansas City Chiefs nearly 13 million dollars. Now seems like the right time to move on from him.

