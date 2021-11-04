5 NFL players that need to step up in Week 9 for their teams

Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season brings new matchups and fresh story lines. Some teams are facing difficult battles for one reason or another. Factoring in the situations that their teams are facing, these five players need to step up in Week 9 and have a big performance.

#1 - RB Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers has officially been ruled out for the Green Bay Packers' Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love will make his first start.

An effective running game is going to be crucial to helping out the inexperienced quarterback, especially against a weak Chiefs defense. Aaron Jones should be counted on for huge production in Week 9.

#2 - RB Jeremy McNichols, Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans will be without Derrick Henry for Week 9 and maybe the rest of the season due to injury. This is a massive loss. They recently signed veteran Adrian Peterson to replace him, but Jeremy McNichols will get the start this week. He has an opportunity to prove his value and possibly even dictate the split of carries between him and Peterson moving forward.

#3 - WR Bryan Edwards, Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders released Henry Ruggs ahead of Week 9 after his reckless involvement in a car accident. Ruggs led the team in receiving yards while ranking third in both targets and receptions. Bryan Edwards has been solid with his limited touches this season. Now he is going to have to step up and play a larger role in Week 9.

#4 - QB Trevor Siemian, New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are on an active three-game winning streak, including an upset over their division rivals, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They will try to keep it rolling in Week 9 but will have to do so without quarterback Jameis Winston. Winston is out for the season with an injury, so Trevor Siemian will get an opportunity to start. A strong performance in Week 9 could win him the job moving forward.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Breaking: Saints coach Sean Payton confirmed Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL. Breaking: Saints coach Sean Payton confirmed Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL. https://t.co/KhI7Qybo9s

#5 - WR Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons

Calvin Ridley is stepping away from the Atlanta Falcons to deal with personal matters. Ridley has a huge role in their offense, averaging over ten targets per game. Russell Gage will see his work load increase in Week 9 and beyond. He has an opportunity to prove his value.

