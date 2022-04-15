5 NFL players with a no-trade clause ft. Derek Carr and Deshaun Watson

Some NFL players demand a no-trade clause when signing a contract with their team. This clause gives them a massive advantage in having a major say in the future of their careers by giving the player the ability to reject any proposed trade that they are involved in if they choose to do so. Here are five NFL players who have a no-trade clause in their contracts.

#1 - Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders have been one of the busiest teams during the 2022 NFL offseason. They acquired Chandler Jones during the free agency period and made a huge trade with the Green Bay Packers to acquire superstar wide receiver, Davante Adams. Immediately following the trade, the Raiders gave Adams one of the biggest contracts by any non-quarterback.

The Raiders also locked up starting quarterback Derek Carr to a brand new contract extension, keeping him under team control until the 2026 offseason and paying him up to 121.5 million dollars with at least 65 million dollars in guaranteed money. Carr was awarded a full no-trade clause in return for a relatively team-friendly deal.

#2 - Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott played out four years on his rookie contract with the Dallas Cowboys before playing the 2020 NFL season on the franchise tag while negotiating a long-term contract extension for 2021 and beyond. Everything worked out for Prescott when he signed a massive four-year contract worth 160 million dollars.

In addition to receiving a no-trade clause in his contract, Prescott also received a no-tag clause. This means that when his contract expires with the Cowboys, they will be unable to place a franchise tag on him, meaning they need to give him a new deal, or he will hit the open free-agent market.

#3 - Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills signed superstar quarterback Josh Allen to a major long-term contract. The deal is worth up to 258 million dollars over six years with 100 million dollars in guaranteed money. The way the contract is structured, the Bills would basically be unable to cut him because of the financial penalties until after the 2025 season at the earliest. The contract also includes a no-trade clause for the first half, which is good until the 2024 NFL season.

#4 - Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos pulled off one of the biggest blockbusters of the entire 2022 NFL offseason when they acquired superstar quarterback Russell Wilson in a massive trade with the Seattle Seahawks. The Broncos sent a huge package of picks and players in return for what they believe is the future of their franchise.

Russell Wilson had a full no-trade clause in his contract while still a member of the Seahawks, which he waived to be traded to the Broncos. The no-trade clause from his previous contract still carries over to his new one with the Broncos, despite temporarily waiving it to make the deal happen.

#5 - Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson, like Russell Wilson, waived his no-trade clause during the 2022 offseason to be traded from the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns. The Browns were aggressive in pursuing a new quarterback, which included giving out the biggest contract in NFL history based on guaranteed money. Watson is set to make 230 million dollars in a fully guaranteed contract that includes a full no-trade clause.

