5 players the Pittsburgh Steelers can target with the newfound cap space

The Pittsburgh Steelers recently converted DL Stephon Tuitt's 2021-2022 base salary into a signing bonus, creating additional salary cap space. That was after the Steelers, who traded for LB Joe Schobert, converted a portion of his salary as well.

The Steelers began the offseason with significant salary cap issues but find themselves in a good position to make additional roster moves to address their depth issues. Even with Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt still in negotiations to sign a contract extension, there is still room to make significant signings.

Here are some players the Steelers could make a move for to shore up their depth.

5 players the Pittsburgh Steelers should consider bringing onboard

#1 - Russell Okung, LT

Protecting Ben Roethlisberger's blind side is one of the biggest responsibilities on the Steelers offensive line. Signing free agent Russell Okung addresses that responsibility and then some. Okung was once quoted as saying that the Pittsburgh Steelers couldn't afford him, but the team clearly has enough money now.

#2 - OT Mitchell Schwartz

The Steelers offensive line could very well be the team's Achilles heel. The line is without three of its veteran starters in Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro and Alejandro Villanueva.

Pittsburgh has drafted offensive linemen in the last two NFL drafts and signed Trai Turner this offseason, but he has continued to struggle in preseason. Chuks Okorafor has struggled immensely on the line and second-year player Kevin Dotson hasn't impressed head coach Mike Tomlin just yet.

Mitchell Schwartz had offseason back surgery and may not be ready by Week 1, which could prompt the Steelers to take a gamble and see how the offensive line performs early on in the season and make a move for Schwartz when he is fully rehabbed.

Schwartz has been one of the best right tackles in the NFL for the past few years and would help improve the Steelers line immensely.

#3 - K.J. Wright, LB

K.J. Wright played for the Seattle Seahawks for ten seasons and was part of one of the best defenses in the NFL. Now a free agent, Wright still hasn't signed just weeks before the start of the 2021 season.

Wright is 32 years old, but still has the ability to make an impact at linebacker. The Steelers could use another inside linebacker with Devin Bush. Considering his age and the fact that the season is nearly here, the Steelers could sign K.J. Wright to an affordable contract.

#4 - C.J. Henderson, CB

The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted C.J. Henderson in the first round just last year and the young cornerback already wants a trade. The Steelers would need to make a significant trade to acquire Henderson, unlike a possible free-agent signing the team could make.

The Steelers need another dominant player in the secondary and acquiring Henderson would do just that. The Steelers would not only have to give up draft picks but Henderson's salary would also hit the Steelers' salary cap with a little over $1.5 million in 2021.

#5 - Demar Dotson, OT

Demar Dotson played 11 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Denver Broncos in free agency last season. Dotson is primarily a right tackle and played eight games at the position last season in Denver.

Dotson's downside is that he is 35, but he comes with bags of experience at a position in which the Steelers desperately need some help. Pittsburgh could sign the veteran offensive lineman to a one-year deal to gain some stability as the younger players continue to develop.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha