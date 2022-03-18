5 NFL players who sold the most jerseys in 2021

NFL fans often buy jerseys from their favorite players to support the teams that they root for. The most popular players from the most popular teams usually generate the most jersey sales. During the 2021 season, quarterbacks dominated the market regarding the number of jerseys sold across the NFL. Here are the five players who sold the most last year.

#5 - Mac Jones, New England Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones

When a team makes a change in their quarterback position, it can often spike that player’s jersey sales when they first join the team. This is especially true for quarterbacks selected in the first round of the NFL Draft because it signifies that the team believes in the player as their potential future franchise quarterback.

Mac Jones is an excellent example of this concept. The Patriots selected him with their first-round draft pick to take over as their starting quarterback the second year after Tom Brady left in free agency to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It looks like a good investment for fans who have purchased his jersey so far, as he had the best season of any rookie quarterback last season while finishing second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

#4 - Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Joe Burrow with the first overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, he was injured during his rookie season. He bounced back in a big way in his second season by leading the Bengals to an AFC Championship game victory and appearing in the Super Bowl. He looks like the future of the Bengals, and maybe even the future of the entire league.

Highest-selling NFL jerseys during 2021

#3 - Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes has already won an NFL MVP award, Super Bowl ring, Super Bowl MVP award, and two AFC Championships in his young career with the Kansas City Chiefs. The organization rewarded him with the most significant contract in league history for any player of all time, including a massive ten years and 450 million dollars in guaranteed money. If a fan buys a jersey hoping to get longevity out of it, Mahomes is probably the safest investment in the entire NFL.

#2 - Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott

There was some uncertainty as to whether or not the Dallas Cowboys would give Dak Prescott the massive contract extension he had been seeking for several years. Before the 2021 season, the organization finally came to terms with Prescott on a long-term deal worth at least 160 million dollars of guaranteed money.

Now that Dak Prescott is locked in with the Cowboys for at least the next four years, and hopefully much longer than that if everything goes according to plan for both sides, he is the face of the franchise for the foreseeable future.

#1 - Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady

As if Tom Brady didn't already hold enough NFL records, he is also the highest-selling jersey of all time. This includes being the highest seller in each of the last two seasons since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the 2020 season. He built up an enormous fan base for himself while a member of the Patriots, so both Brady fans and Buccaneers fans purchased his jersey when he changed teams.

