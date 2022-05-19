5 NFL QBs with highest career passer rating in primetime games ft. Aaron Rodgers

When comparing their successes and failures, NFL quarterbacks are judged by many different statistics. Efficiency is an essential quality for a quarterback, and passer rating is one of the best ways to demonstrate it.

Passer rating is calculated by a weighted average combined between completion percentage, passing yards per attempt, passing touchdowns per passing attempt, and interceptions per pass attempt. While there is no such thing as a perfect statistic for judging NFL players, passer rating gives a pretty good idea of how well a quarterback has been throwing the ball.

Primetime games are an excellent way for quarterbacks to show off their skill sets. These games are some of the most viewed games of the season and often feature some of the best matchups. Here are five quarterbacks with the best passer rating in primetime games in NFL history with at least 15 starts.

Highest career passer rating in NFL primetime games

#5 - Steve Young - 102.3

Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young

Steve Young is a former NFL MVP and Super Bowl winner, as well as a current Hall of Fame quarterback. He is also known for being one of the best lefty quarterbacks of all time.

Young played for most of his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers in the 1990s, where he had many opportunities to play in primetime. He made the most of it with an impressive 102.3 passer rating.

#4 - Russell Wilson - 102.9

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson found great success with the Seattle Seahawks, where he won a Super Bowl ring and two Conference Championships. He also did some of his best work in primetime games.

James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV Russell Wilson has the 4th-highest career passer rating (102.9) in primetime games in NFL history (min. 15 such games)



Wilson's 29-11 record (.720 win pct) in primetime games is the best among active QBs. Russell Wilson has the 4th-highest career passer rating (102.9) in primetime games in NFL history (min. 15 such games)Wilson's 29-11 record (.720 win pct) in primetime games is the best among active QBs. https://t.co/20SNXC5QDJ

Wilson's 102.9 passer rating in primetime is among the top five of all time, and he also has the best winning percentage of all active quarterbacks in primetime. He will look to keep that trend going with his new team, the Denver Broncos.

QBs with the highest career passer rating in primetime games in NFL history

#3 - Patrick Mahomes - 103.7

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is off to the greatest start to a career by any quarterback of all time. In just four years as a starting quarterback, he has already won a Super Bowl ring, Super Bowl MVP, NFL MVP, four division titles, and two conference championships. He also has an impressive 58-16 overall career record as a starter.

Among the many things Mahomes has excelled at during his career so far is his performances in primetime games, including a 103.7 passer rating. He has been terrific in Monday Night Football, totaling a 5-1 overall record.

#2 - Drew Brees - 105.5

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees

Drew Brees is a future Pro Football Hall of Famer and a former Super Bowl winner. He finished his career with the second-most career passing yards and passing touchdowns and the best completion percentage among all qualified quarterbacks.

Johnny Kinsley (2021-22 Deep Ball Project Out Now) @Brickwallblitz A reminder that these are Drew Brees' regular season numbers at home in primetime since 2011 (17 games): 484/656 (73.78 CMP%), 5,717 yards, 56 TD, 6 INT, 8.71 YPA, 336.29 YPG. A reminder that these are Drew Brees' regular season numbers at home in primetime since 2011 (17 games): 484/656 (73.78 CMP%), 5,717 yards, 56 TD, 6 INT, 8.71 YPA, 336.29 YPG.

Brees has an excellent 105.5 passer rating in primetime games. He played exceptionally well during their games at home with the New Orleans Saints, where he took full advantage of the notoriously loud crowd in the dome.

#1 - Aaron Rodgers - 106.8

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is one of the most dominant regular-season quarterbacks of all time. He has won four NFL MVP awards during his career, the second-most of all time, while also owning the best ratio of touchdowns to interceptions by any quarterback ever.

Rodgers' 106.8 passer rating in primetime games is the best among quarterbacks. In recent years, he has been nearly unstoppable in primetime games, going undefeated in his last ten regular-season primetime games in the previous two seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

