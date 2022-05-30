5 NFL quarterbacks with the most interceptions since 2015 

NFL quarterbacks are arguably the most important players in the sport, especially in the modern style with which the game is now played. They have the biggest impact on the success of their teams and are generally the focal point of a franchise.

While quarterbacks often seek to lead the NFL in most statistical categories, one that they would rather not sit near the top of is interceptions thrown. Turning the ball over can be crucial to the outcome of any game, so interceptions are always best avoided.

Here are five quarterbacks who have thrown the most total interceptions since the 2015 NFL season.

#5 - Matthew Stafford - 76 interceptions

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford has filled up the stat sheet on both positive and negative sides since the 2015 season. He has thrown 192 touchdown passes to go along with his 76 interceptions, both high enough to be ranked in the top five.

Stafford is the only quarterback ranked in the top five for both touchdowns and interceptions during this time period. He has long been labeled as a gunslinger-style quarterback, and these two statistics prove that theory correct.

#4 - Matt Ryan - 79 interceptions

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan makes this list more due to volume rather than carelessness with the football. Ryan has played in every regular-season game since the 2009 season and has attempted 4,087 passes since the beginning of the 2015 season.

Ryan has thrown an interception on just 1.9 percent of his passing attempts since 2015. No quarterback in the top 12 has thrown an interception on a lower percentage of their passes than Ryan, proving his total is more cumulative.

#3 - Ben Roethlisberger - 80 interceptions

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger is a two-time Super Bowl champion and likely a future Hall of Famer. While is one of the best quarterbacks of this generation in the NFL, he has also accumulated a ton of interceptions since the 2015 season, being one of three players with at least 80 of them.

Roethlisberger had a habit of throwing interceptions during his career, despite his greatness. He is one of only 30 quarterbacks in NFL history with more than 200 career interceptions. He has also thrown ten or more interceptions every full season since 2015. Roethlisberger retired at the end of the 2021 season with a total of 211 career interceptions.

#2 - Philip Rivers - 87 interceptions

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers

Like Roethlisberger, Philip Rivers is also one of only 30 quarterbacks in NFL history to throw more than 200 interceptions during their careers. Rivers had totaled 209 interceptions prior to retiring following the 2020 season, with 87 of those interceptions coming since 2015.

Rivers threw 20 or more interceptions three times during his career, with two of those seasons being since 2015. He also threw at least ten interceptions in all but one full season of his entire career, demonstrating that turnovers were a negative consistent trend in his playing style.

#1 - Jameis Winston - 91 interceptions

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston owns the undesirable title of being the interception king of the NFL in recent years. He has thrown more total interceptions than any other quarterback since 2015, despite playing in fewer games than any player currently in the top ten.

Winston has thrown an interception on 3.3 percent of his total pass attempts since the 2015 season. This is the highest interception rate of any quarterback who has appeared in at least 50 games during that time frame. In 2019 he threw an incredible statline of 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.

