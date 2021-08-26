5 NFL quarterbacks who could struggle to make an impact this season

The 2021 NFL season could be make-or-break for a few quarterbacks. With their organizations having high hopes from them, it might be almost impossible to stay afloat in the division or the conference if the quarterbacks fail.

It depends on the availability of offensive weapons, experience and even the offensive line that are all integral parts of helping a quarterback be successful. On that note, here are five NFL quarterbacks who could have their fair share of struggles in 2021:

#1 Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons traded their number one receiver and one of the best in the NFL, Julio Jones earlier this summer. Sure, Atlanta drafted Gators standout tight end Kyle Pitts, and still have a highly talented Calvin Ridley, but Ryan could have his hands full.

That's because Ryan is 36 and in a new offense and coaching staff. The Falcons were 4-12 and last in the NFC last South. Competing against the defending Super Bowl champions twice this season would be an uphill battle in itself. At this stage of his career, Matt Ryan may not be able to turn around a last-place team.

#2 Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff went from being the starting quarterback of a team that went to the Super Bowl two seasons earlier to making it to the second round of the playoffs in 2020. Now at a Detroit Lions team that went 5-11 last season, he has made just three playoff appearances in the last ten campaigns.

Goff had some of the best receivers in the NFL with the Rams, including Cooper Kupp, Tyler Higbee and Robert Woods, to name a few. The Lions offensive line ranked 21st last season, and had one of the highest sack numbers.

Jared Goff and TJ Hockenson getting some work in prior to Saturday’s game in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/DBNc7RkhMx — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) August 21, 2021

The 2021 NFL season is going to be quite a learning experience for Goff as he navigates the NFC North and a team with a completely different outlook than the Rams'.

#3 Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders

It seems every season quarterback Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders need to figure things out, and yet they don't quite manage to. The Raiders finished last season 8-8; Carr threw for over 4,000 yards, and he's currently ranked as the 13th best quarterback in the NFL.

Derek Carr to Darren Waller for a @Raiders touchdown pic.twitter.com/M2rFq8Iyrl — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) August 18, 2021

But unless the Raiders and Carr can get a significant uptick in production from their receivers, it doesn't seem as if the team has enough to make an impact in the AFC West.

#4 Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

The rookie quarterback was recently named as the Week 1 starter for the Jaguars, but it may be an uphill battle for him. The Jaguars' offensive line has already shown in preseason that they have trouble keeping back opposing defenses. Trevor Lawrence already had to scramble and take hits in just two preseason games.

Jaguars officially announced that No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence will start Week 1 vs. Houston. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2021

The learning curve from college football to the NFL might be a difficult one for Lawrence, even after coming from a team like Clemson.

#5 Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Although the Cincinnati Bengals struggled in 2020, quarterback Joe Burrow was having an impressive rookie season until he went down with a torn ACL.

The Bengals didn't improve their offensive line last season, and the team still hasn't done much to improve that this season, even after Burrow's injury. The Bengals' offensive line is one of the worst in the NFL. That means he could continue taking hits and having to scramble in his second pro season.

The Bengals also drafted Burrow's LSU teammate, Ja'Marr Chase, who has struggled this preseason in route running and timing. Add to that the fact that the Bengals have decided to keep Burrow out of preseason play to ensure he is fully healed for Week-1 of the 2021 NFL season.

Edited by Bhargav