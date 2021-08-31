5 NFL rookies that could surprise in 2021

The 2021 NFL Draft class was filled with talented players from across the nation. all eyeing for a chance to make their pro dreams come true this campaign.

Some of these rookies have proved that they were not needed to be drafted in the first round to make an impact in the NFL. Others have struggled so far during training camp and preseason play, and may need more time to develop at the next level.

On that note, here's a look at five NFL rookies who could surprise many in the upcoming 2021 NFL season:

#1 Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets

The New York Jets don't have any depth at the running back position, which gave Michael Carter an opportunity from the moment he arrived. Carter could look to be a valuable asset for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, even if he isn't labeled RB1 at the start of the season.

At the moment, the Jets will use Tevin Coleman and La'Mical Perine as the top two on their depth chart. But there is a tremendous upside to Carter's play, which means he could produce a significant amount of production.

Most projected rushing yards by #NFL rookie RBs



1. Najee Harris, Steelers - 1,033

2. Javonte Williams, Broncos - 923

3. Trey Sermon, 49ers - 666

4. Michael Carter, Jets - 534 pic.twitter.com/27eOKQujMD — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 26, 2021

#2 Jaret Patterson, RB, Washington Football Team

Running back Jaret Paterson was a dominant back at the University of Buffalo, but ended up going undrafted. He signed with Washington, and has proven himself this summer. Patterson is a great running back and receiver, leading the league in all-purpose yards after just two preseason games.

While other big-name running backs are getting all the attention, Patterson could become a feature in the NFL.

#3 Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit LIons

Amon-Ra St. Brown, a fourth-round pick out of USC, has become one of the Detroit Lions' favorite wide receivers this summer. So much so that the team cut NFL veteran Breshad Perriman. Jared Goff likes to target dynamic, speedy receivers, and St. Brown fits all of that.

#4 Trey Sermon, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Running back Trey Sermon has impressed so far this summer. The 49ers offense looks to be running smoothly once again. The offense features Sermon alongside Raheem Mostert, making for a powerful rushing squad in the NFL. Sermon had 37 yards on seven carries against the Las Vegas Raiders in the final preseason game.

#5 Jabril Cox, LB, Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys drafted linebacker Micah Parsons in the first round and linebacker Jabril Cox in the fourth. The rookie tandem has proved that they can make an impact with a Dallas defense that struggled throughout 2020. While many are expecting big things out of Parsons, Cox could be right alongside him, making for one of the NFL's biggest rookie stories.

Edited by Bhargav