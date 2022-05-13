5 NFL stars who were arrested in 2022 ft. Jerry Jeudy

One of the more unfortunate storylines across the NFL is the number of players that have been arrested on various charges.

The number has increased over the years, which is an issue that the NFL claims to be working hard to resolve. At least 15 former and current NFL players have been arrested so far this year.

Here are the most notable names.

5 NFL players who were arrested in 2022

#1 - Damon Arnette, Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Damon Arnette.

After a string of incidents, the Las Vegas Raiders released Damon Arnette in November 2021. He caused injury in a hit-and-run in October and also got into a heated argument with a casino employee in November. The last straw was when he made a TikTok video holding multiple guns and making death threats.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate

Here's #Raiders GM Mike Mayock explaining the decision to release CB Damon Arnette: "We cannot stand for the video of Damon Arnette with a gun threatening to take a life. The content was unacceptable." Here's #Raiders GM Mike Mayock explaining the decision to release CB Damon Arnette: "We cannot stand for the video of Damon Arnette with a gun threatening to take a life. The content was unacceptable."https://t.co/aqjpsVRd4j

The Kansas City Chiefs signed Arnette in January 2022 to a provisional NFL contract with a zero-tolerance policy. He was only able to stay out of trouble for a little more than a week when he was arrested in Las Vegas after pulling a gun on a valet at a casino. The Chiefs immediately released him after being charged with assault with a deadly weapon and drug possession.

#2 - Bud Dupree, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans EDGE Bud Dupree

Bud Dupree was involved in an incident at a Walgreens retail store in Nashville, Tennessee, in January 2022. There was an altercation between several customers and store employees when Dupree stepped in and laid his hands on an employee. Dupree was reportedly not inside the store for the initial altercation but later entered after one of the customers left and came back with him.

Mark @AlwaysHangry19 #Titans Here’s the Walgreens video of what looks like the Employee is showing Bud Dupree the phone then he quickly grabs at the phone and the altercation begins. #Nashville Here’s the Walgreens video of what looks like the Employee is showing Bud Dupree the phone then he quickly grabs at the phone and the altercation begins. #Nashville #Titans https://t.co/dM9k90Uwhz

Dupree decided to turn himself in to the police a little over a month later, where he was booked and processed by the Nashville County Police Department. He was officially charged with misdemeanor assault for his minor involvement in the incident.

NFL players who were arrested in 2022

#3 - Willie Gay, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay

Willie Gay was arrested in January 2022 by the Johnson County Police Department in Kansas. He faces a misdemeanor charge of criminal property damage after an incident at the house of his son's mother.

Gay reportedly damaged approximately $225 worth of property during an argument. Reports state that he caused damage to several items, including a vacuum cleaner, a humidifier, and a cell phone screen. He also reportedly damaged a door and wall inside the house.

#4 - Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was the most recent player reportedly arrested during the 2022 NFL offseason. On Thursday afternoon, May 12th, Jeudy was arrested by the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office because of a domestic violence investigation. He was picked up at his home in Colorado.

Before the arrest, Jeudy had been attending offseason workouts and programs for the Denver Broncos. He is preparing for the upcoming 2022 NFL season with a brand new quarterback after the Broncos pulled off a blockbuster trade to acquire Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks during the 2022 NFL offseason.

#5 - Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara

Alvin Kamara was selected to the Pro Bowl for his strong performance during the 2021 NFL season. He attended and played the game, which took place in Las Vegas, Nevada, in February 2022. Unfortunately, what happened after the game became a bigger headline for Kamara.

Kamara was arrested by the Las Vegas Police Department after apparently being involved in an altercation at a Las Vegas nightclub following the Pro Bowl. He was officially charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, which he will go to trial for. Kamara was one of four people arrested over the incident, including Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons.

