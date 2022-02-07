NFL Pro Bowl: 5 memorable performances for the ages 

The NFL Pro Bowl is an annual event where some of the best players get together for an exhibition game. With so many superstars playing at the the same time, it can sometimes be difficult to stand.

That doesn't mean that there haven't been some spectacular showings over the years. Here are five of the best individual performances in Pro Bowl history.

Memorable performances in NFL Pro Bowl history

#1 - WR Brandon Marshall (2012)

Pro Bowl wide receiver Brandon Marshall

Brandon Marshall dominated the 2012 Pro Bowl. He recorded six receptions for 174 receiving yards and a massive four touchdowns. He set the record for most touchdowns scored by a single player while impressively scoring one in each of the four quarters of the game.

Marshall was named the MVP of the game.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS



Only ONE player has been selected to the Pro Bowl with four different teams: Brandon Marshall



was a BEAST in his prime no matter where he played. 22 players throughout NFL history have made the Pro Bowl with three different teams.Only ONE player has been selected to the Pro Bowl with four different teams: Brandon Marshall @BMarshall was a BEAST in his prime no matter where he played. 22 players throughout NFL history have made the Pro Bowl with three different teams.Only ONE player has been selected to the Pro Bowl with four different teams: Brandon Marshall@BMarshall was a BEAST in his prime no matter where he played. https://t.co/VCnQdObI8E

#2 - WR Randy Moss (2000)

Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss

Randy Moss set several NFL rookie records during his first season as a wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings. He also set an NFL Pro Bowl record for the most receiving yards in a game.

He torched the opposing superstar defense by recording nine receptions for 212 receiving yards and one touchdown on his way to being named the MVP of the game.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by LeRon Haire