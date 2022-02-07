NFL Pro Bowl: 5 memorable performances for the ages 

The NFL Pro Bowl is an annual event where some of the best players get together for an exhibition game. With so many superstars playing at the the same time, it can sometimes be difficult to stand.
That doesn't mean that there haven't been some spectacular showings over the years. Here are five of the best individual performances in Pro Bowl history.
Memorable performances in NFL Pro Bowl history
#1 - WR Brandon Marshall (2012)
Brandon Marshall dominated the 2012 Pro Bowl. He recorded six receptions for 174 receiving yards and a massive four touchdowns. He set the record for most touchdowns scored by a single player while impressively scoring one in each of the four quarters of the game.
Marshall was named the MVP of the game.
#2 - WR Randy Moss (2000)
Randy Moss set several NFL rookie records during his first season as a wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings. He also set an NFL Pro Bowl record for the most receiving yards in a game.
He torched the opposing superstar defense by recording nine receptions for 212 receiving yards and one touchdown on his way to being named the MVP of the game.