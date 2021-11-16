5 NFL stars who have changed their jersey numbers

The restrictions on positional jersey numbers were changed prior to the 2021 NFL season. NFL players are now permitted to choose from a larger range of jersey numbers than they were in previous years.

Many veterans took advantage of this opportunity and changed their jersey numbers this season. Here are five of the biggest NFL stars who did so.

NFL stars with new jersey numbers in 2021

#1 - CB Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

Old number: 20

New number: 5

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams was one of several NFL players to switch to a single-digit jersey number. The single-digit jersey numbers used to be reserved just for quarterbacks, kickers and punters.

They are now available in all positions besides offensive and defensive linemen.

PFF @PFF Highest Coverage Grade in single coverage | among CBs:



🏝 Jalen Ramsey - 89.6 🏝 Highest Coverage Grade in single coverage | among CBs:🏝 Jalen Ramsey - 89.6 🏝 https://t.co/r5TonR34QO

The jersey numbers have changed this season for Ramsey but he is still the same dominant player. He is one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL and is often avoided by opposing quarterbacks because of the danger he presents.

Ramsey has three interceptions through nine games this season.

#2 - WR D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers

Old number: 12

New number: 2

Wide receiver D.J. Moore of the Carolina Panthers is another NFL player who took advantage of the wider availability of single-digit jersey numbers. Moore is a rising star and one of the best young wide receivers in the game.

He is coming off two consecutive seasons of over 1000 receiving yards. He is on pace to set new career highs in receptions, yards and touchdowns this season.

#3 - CB Patrick Peterson, Minnesota Vikings

Old number: 21

New number: 7

Cornerback Patrick Peterson played his first ten seasons in the NFL wearing jersey number 21 for the Arizona Cardinals. He switched teams and jersey numbers for the 2021 NFL season.

Peterson now wears jersey number 7 for the Minnesota Vikings. He has recorded 28 interceptions and defended 93 passes in his excellent career.

#4 - WR Emmanuel Sanders, Buffalo Bills

Old numbers: 88,10, 17

New number: 1

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is with his fifth different team this season, the Buffalo Bills, and wearing his fourth different jersey number. He has found success everywhere he has played and with every jersey number he has worn.

He has over nine thousand receiving yards in his career with almost 700 receptions and over 50 touchdowns.

#5 - WR Odell Beckham Jr., Los Angeles Rams

Old number: 13

New number: 3

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was recently released by the Cleveland Browns and signed by the Los Angeles Rams. He has worn jersey number 13 for his entire NFL career but will make a change with his new team.

Quarterback John Wolford is already wearing 13 so Beckham will go back to the number that he wore in college, 3. He is anticipated to make his Rams debut and number 3 debut in Week 10.

Edited by LeRon Haire