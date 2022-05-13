5 NFL stars who tried Hollywood, but failed to make an impact

When NFL players look beyond their football careers, they often branch out and seek new opportunities. Some retired NFL players embark on new careers in to football, such as coaching and broadcasting, while others go in a completely different direction.

Many current and former NFL players attempt to make it into Hollywood as movie stars, mostly after retirement. Some, however, do begin pursuing a new career on screen while still playing football. While there have been several examples of a smooth transition, many players have failed to make an impact in Hollywood. Here are five of those such players.

#1 - Dan Marino

Miami Dolphins former quarterback Dan Marino

Dan Marino is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. He set many passing records during his Hall of Fame career and was the all-time leader in yards (61,361) and touchdowns (420) when he retired. He also holds the unfortunate title of one of the best players to never win a Super Bowl.

Marino used that distinction in one of his acting roles when he appeared in Little Nicky. Marino attempted to sell his soul for a Super Bowl ring in a comical cameo. He also appeared in Bad Boys 2 and played a larger role in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, but his Hollywood career pretty much ended there.

#2 - Brett Favre

Green Bay Packers former quarterback Brett Favre

Brett Favre is a Hall of Fame quarterback who won three consecutive NFL MVP awards and one Super Bowl ring while setting many NFL career passing records. He retired with 71,838 passing yards and 508 touchdowns. His epic success on the football field never quite translated to success in Hollywood.

The Ringer @ringer How did Brett Favre's appearance in 'There's Something About Mary' come to be? The QB shares this story and more on ' #10Questions With @KyleBrandt ': How did Brett Favre's appearance in 'There's Something About Mary' come to be? The QB shares this story and more on '#10Questions With @KyleBrandt': https://t.co/GRbM20SF6c

Favre's first real attempt at a movie role was unfortunately something of a failure. He appeared in There's Something About Mary while in the prime of his NFL career, but after a poor performance, he was never really cast in anything else besides small cameos playing himself.

#3 - Terry Bradshaw

Terry Bradshaw at the NASCAR Cup Series

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw was the first quarterback ever to win four Super Bowl rings, all with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has also carved out a successful career as a broadcaster, currently working as a studio analyst and television personality for FOX Sports.

Between his football and broadcasting career, Bradshaw attempted to make it as a movie star in Hollywood. He played relatively large roles in The Cannonball Run and Failure to Launch, but was unable to land much more after disappointing performances.

#4 - Lawrence Taylor

New York Giants pass rusher Lawrence Taylor

Lawrence Taylor is widely considered one of the most dominant pass rushers of all-time. He is one of only two defensive players ever, along with Alan Page, to win an NFL MVP award. He also won two Super Bowl rings in his Hall of Fame career.

Adam Fregoso @AdamFregoso @macroaggressio3 Was anyone else reminded of the waterboy explaining football to little kids and LT saying which brings me to my next point... don't smoke crack. youtu.be/nfHOQAT0-Mk @macroaggressio3 Was anyone else reminded of the waterboy explaining football to little kids and LT saying which brings me to my next point... don't smoke crack. youtu.be/nfHOQAT0-Mk

Following his dominance on the football field, Taylor tried his hand at acting. He reportedly auditioned for many roles in the pursuit of his new career, but was unable to land many of them. He made a comical cameo in The Waterboy and played a larger role in Any Given Sunday, where he played a character similar to himself as a linebacker, but with a different name.

#5 - Howie Long

Hall of Fame defensive end Howie Long

Howie Long first found success as a defensive end, making a career as a pass rusher on his way to the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is also a successful broadcaster for FOX Sports, where he currently works as a studio analyst.

Sadly, his success on the field was not matched on the silver screen. He appeared alongside a star-studded cast in 3000 Miles to Graceland and also in Broken Arrow, but received his biggest opportunity when he starred in Firestorm, which ultimately failed.

