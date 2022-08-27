5 NFL stars who may request trade before 2022 season ft. Lamar Jackson

The 2022 NFL season is quickly approaching as the preseason has officially kicked off and the offseason is now in the past. Most teams have a pretty good idea of how their final roster construction will look for the upcoming season, but changes can still be made, including the possibility of more trades.

While all NFL teams plan for their final roster cuts to 53 players due on August 30th, they must also keep in mind the potential that some of their players may still request to be traded if they are currently unhappy with their situation within the organization.

Here are five NFL players who may request a trade before the start of the 2022 season.

#1 - Robert Quinn

Chicago Bears DE Robert Quinn

Robert Quinn had one of the best seasons of his entire career last year with the Chicago Bears. He recorded an impressive 18.5 sacks, the second most in any season of his NFL career while bringing his career total to 101 sacks.

A potential issue for Quinn is that the Bears are currently in the middle of a full rebuild of their roster, including letting go of Allen Robinson and Khalil Mack during the 2022 offseason. Since Quinn is 32 years old entering the 2022 season, he may prefer to play for a contender while allowing the Bears to acquire more future assets.

#2 - Ronald Jones

Kansas City Chiefs RB Ronald Jones

Ronald Jones has played his entire career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers so far but joined the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year contract during the 2022 free agency period. He is yet to play a game for the Chiefs, but his situation may result in a trade request.

Jones is reportedly buried on the Chiefs depth chart behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon, and rookie Isiah Pacheco. He may struggle to find playing time this year. So a trade may be in the best interests of both sides.

#3 - Jalen Reagor

Philadelphia Eagles WR Jalen Reagor

Jalen Reagor is ultimately an NFL draft bust for the Philadelphia Eagles, but a change of scenery could potentially unlock his potential. Receivers are always in demand across the league, and Reagor has something that almost every team desires in his lightning speed.

Reagor has played just two seasons in the NFL, so it's possible he could still develop into a productive player. He has a much better chance of being traded somewhere where he could receive more playing time, as he's currently buried on the Eagles depth chart, especially after they drafted DeVonta Smith last year and traded for AJ Brown this year.

#4 - Laviska Shenault

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault

Laviska Shenault finds himself in a similar situation to Jalen Reagor. He has failed to live up to expectations in his first two seasons after being a high selection in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lake City Sports @LCR_Sports



Story: Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Laviska Shenault is scheduled to make his preseason debut against Pittsburgh on Saturday. Far from a lock to make the roster, the Jaguars are waiting to see something incredible from their 'Hulk.'Story: bit.ly/3K8oQtp Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Laviska Shenault is scheduled to make his preseason debut against Pittsburgh on Saturday. Far from a lock to make the roster, the Jaguars are waiting to see something incredible from their 'Hulk.'Story: bit.ly/3K8oQtp https://t.co/i8Om8WlE9Z

Like Reagor, Shenault may benefit from a change of scenery on a new team where he could receive more playing time. His snaps will likely be significantly reduced for the Jaguars in 2022 after they signed Christian Kirk and Zay Jones during the free agency period, so he may request to be traded.

#5 - Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson has sought a long-term contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens for the entire 2022 NFL offseason. The two sides have been unable to come to an agreement so far, meaning Jackson is set to enter the final year of his contract during the 2022 NFL season.

Jackson has publicly expressed his desire to get a deal done before the start of the 2022 season, seeking security and guaranteed money. If that doesn't happen, it's unclear what Jackson's next move will be. The former NFL MVP could request a trade or refuse to play for the Ravens.

