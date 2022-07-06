5 NFL players due for a big payday ft. Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray, and more 

The NFL has designed a pay scale for rookie contracts that predetermine their value based on where they are selected. The issue of players holding out for more money prior to even playing a game in their first season in the league has been resolved.

Rather than negotiate the terms of a player’s first contract, a wage scale has been implemented to help the process for both sides.

All players selected during the NFL Draft will receive a four-year contract from their new teams, while undrafted free agent signings will be given a three-year contract.

Any player who is selected in the first round also has a fifth-year team option built into their contract, which must be decided upon at the conclusion of their third season in the league.

Players who want to renegotiate the terms of their deal and seek more money on a new contract extension are required to wait until the conclusion of their third season before they are eligible to do so.

Here are three elite players who have completed at least three NFL seasons but are yet to receive the massive contract they are currently seeking.

#5 - DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

In the three seasons since being selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, DK Metcalf has accumulated 216 receptions for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns.

He also has one Pro Bowl and a second-team All-Pro selection while proving to be one of the most dangerous deep threats in the league.

Metcalf is currently in contract negotiations with the Seahawks. The franchise has repeatedly insisted that extending him is their number one priority, but an agreement is yet to be reached.

#4 - Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the first overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. He won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award during his first season and followed that up with two Pro Bowl selections, while accounting for 70 total touchdowns in three years.

While the production has been solid, the team's success has left more to be desired. He just has a 22-24-1 overall record as a starting quarterback, including a 0-1 record in the postseason. Regardless, he is seeking to become one of the highest paid players in the league.

#3 - Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

He put in two solid years before a breakout year during the 2021 season where he was one of the most dynamic players in the league, accounting for 1,770 total yards and 14 touchdowns while being selected as a first-team All-Pro.

The 2022 NFL offseason has been a record-breaking year for wide receivers, including massive contracts handed out to Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill, so Samuel is looking to join them. The 49ers have repeatedly claimed that extending Samuel's contract is their top priority this year, but have yet to agree on a deal.

#2 - Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He has been overall impressive, including recording a 37-12 record as a starting quarterback and also winning the NFL MVP award during his second year in the league, which included 43 total touchdowns and a 13-2 record.

Jackson has earned accolades for becoming one of the highest paid players in the league. He is statistically the best rushing quarterback of all time, having 3,673 yards and 21 touchdowns across four seasons, while also throwing an impressive 84 touchdowns while helping the Ravens reach the playoffs three times.

#1 - Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts OG Quenton Nelson

Quenton Nelson is widely accepted as the best offensive guard in the NFL, as well as probably the best overall offensive lineman.

Since being selected as the sixth overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2018 NFL Draft, he has made four consecutive Pro Bowls and has been chosen to four All-Pro teams, including three first-team selections.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive "I think Derwin James, Quenton Nelson & Minkah Fitzpatrick could all get contract extensions early into training camp" ~ @RapSheet "I think Derwin James, Quenton Nelson & Minkah Fitzpatrick could all get contract extensions early into training camp" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive https://t.co/eupvU4m702

Many around the league believe it's just a matter of time before Nelson becomes the highest paid offensive guard of all time. It has been estimated by some experts that he will receive something more than $20 million in AAV on his next contract and set a new standard for offensive linemen, especially guards.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far