5 NFL stars with a no-trade clause in 2023 feat. Jalen Hurts & more

Jalen Hurts' $255M contract extension just shook up the landscape of the NFL, as the Philadelphia Eagles have set a benchmark for other teams around the league. It is also worth noting that Jalen Hurts' deal comes with a no-trade clause, the first in Philadelphia Eagles' history.

As such, it's high time we looked at other NFL deals that featured the super rare but totally reasonable clause. Keep reading to find out more.

Five NFL stars with a no-trade clause in 2023 featuring Jalen Hurts and more

Here are five players in the NFL that added no-trade clauses to their recently inked deals.

1. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

The most recent entry to this list, Jalen Hurts, has been phenomenal for the Eagles since joining the team as a second-round draft pick in 2020. Hurts was extra special in 2022. He was close to being the league MVP, had it not been for an unfortunate injury.

Jalen Hurts recently signed a new $255 million extension with the Eagles, featuring a no-trade clause. All we can say is that the contract is deserved.

2. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys icon Dak Prescott spent four years on his rookie contract with the Cowboys before playing the 2020 NFL season on the designated franchise tag while finalizing a long-term contract extension for 2021 and moving forward. Everything worked out for Dak Prescott as soon he signed a four-year contract worth $160 million.

Inserted into his contract was a no-trade clause, meaning that the Cowboys cannot trade Dak Prescott away to a franchise he disapproves of. His contract also contains a no-tag clause.

3. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos, let's ride! The Broncos acquired nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson from the only team he ever played for, the Seattle Seahawks. The Broncos sent a massive package of picks and players in return for what they believed was the future of their franchise.

Unfortunately, the 2023 NFL season did not go as planned, and the trade looks like one of the worst in recent NFL history. To make matters worse for the Broncos, Wilson has a full no-trade clause in his Seattle contract, carried over to his new one with the Denver Broncos, despite temporarily waiving it to make the deal happen.

4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen is easily a top-five quarterback in the NFL. It is only natural that he has a contract befitting a top-tier star. Allen signed a bumper new contract with the Bills worth $258 million over six years with $100 million in guaranteed money.

The deal also has a no-trade clause for the first half of the contract, which is good until the 2024 NFL season.

5. Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson is a top-tier QB in terms of raw talent, but there will always be questions about his availability issues and off-field drama. However, these red flags did not stop the Cleveland Browns from giving out the most significant contract in NFL history based on guaranteed money, with Watson set to make $230 million in a fully guaranteed contract with a full no-trade clause.

Watson's first season with the Browns was not inspiring, but the Browns' fans could hope that a proper preseason would benefit his form and confidence moving forward.

