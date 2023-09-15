5 NFL stars' partners with the swanky engagement rings feat. Brittany Mahomes' $800,000 rock

As the NFL season finally commences, fans will witness the presence of the athletes' beloved and highly accomplished wives and girlfriends gracing the sidelines.

Amidst the dazzle of their splendid trinkets, it is the unmatched allure of their diamond engagement rings that truly captures the spotlight.

We will look at which NFL player’s significant other has the most expensive and luxurious-looking engagement ring. But before moving forward, one must remember that no price tag can be put on love, and we are making the comparison only for entertainment purposes.

These are the significant others of NFL players with the best engagement rings:

Gisele Bundchen

Despite separating from her ex-husband, Tom Brady, fans can collectively agree that Gisele has had a huge impact on the NFL community because of her status as a supermodel. Hence, when he proposed to her in 2009, Brady did not do the bare minimum and presented the former Victoria's Secret Angel with a three-stone engagement ring that features a 4-carat cushion-cut diamond. The ring was flanked by two baguette-cut diamonds and reportedly cost $145,000.

However, before their final divorce proceedings, she famously appeared in public without her engagement ring. It was sad for all jewelry enthusiasts to not see the ring ever again.

Kelly Stafford

Kelly Stafford, who is from Georgia, and her Lions QB husband, Matthew, met when they studied together at the University of Georgia. Matthew proposed to Kelly in 2014 and married her the following year.

Her engagement ring is a thing of beauty. An enchanting cushion-cut halo engagement ring featuring a split shank and a diamond gallery. The center diamond is 5 to 6 carats and reportedly costs anywhere between $100,000 and $300,000.

Demi-Leigh Tebow

The third NFL player's partner on the list is the wife of former quarterback Tim Tebow. Demi-Leigh Tebow was Miss Universe, and her husband gifted her a ring that matched her flawlessness.

Before getting married in 2020, Tebow proposed to his then-girlfriend by choosing a 7.25-carat round-cut diamond set in a hidden halo setting costing around $600,000 to $750,000. The NFL icon cleverly picked an internally flawless diamond, saying, "this diamond is internally flawless...just like you."

Brittany Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes, a former professional soccer player and the wife of the two-time Super Bowl winner, Patrick Mahomes. The high school sweethearts have been together for years and married each other in 2022. Before that, the two had welcomed their daughter, Sterling Skye.

Image Credit: Patrick Mahomes' Instagram Story

Patrick proposed to her then-girlfriend in the most iconic fashion. The star quarterback won his first Super Bowl in 2019. He decided to end the day by proposing to Brittany with a stunning 8-10 carat radiant-cut engagement ring. The band of the ring featured two rows of diamonds for added sparkle. It is rumored that the ring cost around $350,000 to $800,000.

Ciara Wilson

Last but definitely not least on the list is the Grammy-winning pop star and talented dancer, Ciara Wilson. Russell Wilson made sure to make Ciara feel like the most special woman in the world by proposing to her with an enormous 16-carat flawless cushion-cut diamond ring in 2016.

Image Credit: Glamour

The resplendent ring boasts a central diamond embraced by a pair of trapezoidal counterparts, flanked gracefully by two pear-shaped companions on each side, culminating in a stunning and distinctive design. The Broncos quarterback invested a princely sum of $2 million in this exquisite masterpiece.