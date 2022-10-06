Tom Brady marriage troubles continue with Gisele Bundchen spotted sans wedding ring 

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are seemingly headed for divorce after 13 years of marriage.

It was reported this week that the couple had each hired their own divorce attorneys.

On Wednesday, those rumors were amplified after Bundchen was spotted leaving a gym in Miami without her wedding ring.

HollywoodLife @HollywoodLife Gisele Bündchen was seen without her wedding ring on as she spent time with her kids amid Tom Brady divorce rumors hollywood.li/AmGMSQK Gisele Bündchen was seen without her wedding ring on as she spent time with her kids amid Tom Brady divorce rumors hollywood.li/AmGMSQK https://t.co/ZXyPZyurMd

Bundchen was seen leaving the gym with her and the quarterback's two children, Benjamin and Vivian. While carrying water bottles and towels, it was clear that she was not wearing her wedding ring.

Bundchen could have decided against wearing her wedding ring for a workout or this could be yet another sign that the couple's issues have led them to a possible divorce.

This week's revelations come after months of speculation about the status of the couple's relationship.

The rumors started swirling after Brady's 11-day absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' training camp in August to deal with personal issues. Although the quarterback's children and extended family have been in attendance at Bucs games this season, Bundchen has been notably absent.

Whether this all stems from Tom Brady deciding to retire to spend time with his family and then reversing that decision 40 days later is debatable at this time, but it certainly appears to be the case.

Tom Brady misses practice on Wednesday after suffering shoulder injury but things looking up for Bucs QB

On Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, Tom Brady took a hard hit that left him grabbing his shoulder. He then retreated to the Buccaneers sidelines where he was seen stretching his shoulder and throwing, appearing to try and workout the soreness.

On Wednesday, Brady was seen on the Bucs practice field in a t-shirt sitting out the practice session.

Wednesday is considered the quarterback's dedicated day off, but he has been a full participant with the rest of his team the last two weeks.

Greg Auman @gregauman Tom Brady is not practicing today. Here in a t-shirt watching. Not sure if they’ll call it a rest day or cite his shoulder, which he played through Sunday after taking a hit vs. Chiefs. Tom Brady is not practicing today. Here in a t-shirt watching. Not sure if they’ll call it a rest day or cite his shoulder, which he played through Sunday after taking a hit vs. Chiefs.

The Buccaneers said that the 45-year-old quarterback is dealing with a right shoulder and right finger injury. The finger injury likely occurred win Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints when he was seen looking at his finger on his way off the field.

Brady said on Monday's episode of his "Let's Go" podcast that his shoulder was fine and credited his health and wellness coach Alex Guerrero for helping him through the recovery process.

“My shoulder’s doing okay. You know, just some bumps and bruises and I kind of took a hit there on it. Got some treatment today. Got a little bit last night. So I’m sure I’ll be fine in the end. Thank God for Alex Guerrero who’s always taking good care of me and he’s put together and helped me through a lot of bombs and bruises over the years."

On Thursday, the Bucs QB was spotted in practice and did participate in some drills.

He is expected to make his next start this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons.

