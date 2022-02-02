Who is Alex Guerrero? Tom Brady's longtime friend and trainer posts emotional message for QB

Ever wondered how quarterback Tom Brady was able to have such a long, successful career? Look no further than his trainer Alex Guerrero.

As messages began to pour in across social media, former teammates, coaches and fans expressed their gratitude for Brady and wished him well in his retirement. One of those was the quarterback's longtime friend and personal trainer.

Guerrero posted a message on his personal Instagram account, thanking Tom Brady for the past 16 years and how appreciative he was of their friendship and business endeavors. He then joked toward the end that he was updating his résumé because he needed a new job.

"The past 16 years have meant more to me than I could’ve ever imagined," the trainer wrote. "To think back to where we started makes it all seem like another lifetime. To not only be able to call you a business partner or a friend, but a brother is something I will never take for granted. Here’s to you TB. And to your incredible career. Thank you for letting me be a part of it all. Currently updating my resume. Anyone out there looking for a body coach?"

Who is Alex Guerrero?

Alex Guerrero is originally from Argentina and studied Chinese medicine, a concept that he continues to use when working with athletes. Before meeting Tom Brady, he had tried to establish his own line of wellness products, but due to unproven claims, he faced legal issues from the Federal Trade Commission.

He continued to work with professional athletes, and while working with Brady's former New England Patriots teammate Willie McGinest, he met the quarterback. The two began working together and the body coach's name made headlines in 2017 when Patriots head coach Bill Belichick withdrew his credentials from entering team facilities and locker rooms. The details of Belichick's decision were never noted.

In the eighth episode of Brady's documentary, Man in the Arena, the longtime trainer documented the experience from the 2017 season, explaining his conflict with Belichick and how he treated Brady.

After Brady left New England for Tampa Bay, Guerrero, in an interview with the Boston Herald, said that Belichick had not been treating the quarterback like a veteran of his age, and that was the main reason for him leaving the team he spent 20 seasons with.

“He’s older, so he should be treated differently," the body coach said. "And all the players, none of them would have cared that he was treated differently. I think that was such a Bill thing. He never evolved. So you can’t treat someone who’s in his 40s like they’re 20. It doesn’t work.”

Brady credits the trainer for helping him to continue playing at such a high level for such a long time while preventing injuries, especially toward the end of his career.

The trainer is an integral part of Tom Brady's "TB12" brand, promoting their wellness products and training plans with other athletes.

