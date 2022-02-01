Colts Twitter didn't hold back from trolling Tom Brady upon retiring

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were the archnemesis of Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts for years. It seemed that nearly every season Manning and the Colts would come so far, just to lose to Tommy and the Patriots in the postseason.

Although the Colts were able to win a Super Bowl with Peyton Manning in 2006-2007, the feelings for their former rival seemed to still hold true as they celebrated his retirement announcement on Tuesday morning with a little bit of trolling.

Colts post SpongeBob tweet in response to Tom Brady retirement

While the caption in the tweet reads "Going to miss you," the SpongeBob video may really explain how the Indianapolis Colts feel with news of today's official announcement.

For those unfamiliar with the clip, Squidward (as the Colts) tells his nemesis SpongeBob (as Tom Brady) that he is sorry to see him go and pretends to care that he is leaving. Squidward is then seen throwing a celebration once he is a safe distance from SpongeBob.

It seems that while the Indianapolis Colts are congratulating the quarterback on his career, the team isn't too sorry to see him leave and won't necessarily miss playing him in the future. Perhaps the rest of the league has the same sentiments.

With Brady's official retirement along with the recent retirement of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, it seems as if the last era of great quarterbacks is finally coming to an end (Roethlisberger was quarterback of the Steelers for 18 NFL seasons).

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning tweeted his congratulations to the quarterback, wishing him well in his next endeavors.

Another former Colts player, Reggie Wayne, also tweeted over the weekend as rumors began circulating about the retirement news.

During his career, the seven-time Super Bowl champion had a 13-3 regular-season record against the Indianapolis Colts. The last meeting was at Lucas Oil Stadium this season when the Bucs defeated the Colts by a score of 38-31.

The former Patriots signal-caller had a 4-1 postseason record against Indianapolis. Despite the light-hearted trolling from the Colts' Twitter page, the respect for number 12 is obvious and genuine as it pours in from across the league.

