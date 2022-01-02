5 NFL stars set to miss Week 17 games due to COVID ft. Kirk Cousins, Julio Jones

Even after the NFL announced rule changes pertaining to COVID protocols, reducing the number of days of isolation from ten to five in given circumstances, many players who are vital to their teams will still miss out due to COVID in Week 17. With this being the penultimate game week of the regular season, most teams are in a make-or-break situation and missing key players due to COVID jeopardizes even the best-laid plans.

Some teams have had lucky breaks, such as the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots, who have Carson Wentz and Matthew Judon back just in time, respectively. Now, we will turn our attention to the teams and players who are not so fortunate as we look at the players who will be out due to COVID in Week 17.

COVID wrecks havoc in Week 17

#1 - Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins of Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions

Kirk Cousins had promised to keep plexiglass around him to protect other members of his team were he to get COVID because he is unvaccinated and now has a chance to follow through on that promise. He is definitely ruled out for Week 17 due to COVID.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Vikings’ QB Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID, sources tell ESPN. As an unvaccinated player, he’s out Sunday night vs. Packers. Vikings’ QB Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID, sources tell ESPN. As an unvaccinated player, he’s out Sunday night vs. Packers.

It places the Minnesota Vikings in an impossible situation. They have now lost their starting quarterback to COVID, just when they needed him the most. Their playoff destiny is not fully in their hands, but they needed to win against the Green Bay Packers this week to boost their chances. Without Cousins, it becomes that much more difficult.

#2 - Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team

Antonio Gibson of Washington Football Team v Philadelphia Eagles

Antonio Gibson was also placed on the COVID list this week by the Washington Football Team. Unlike Cousins, however, Gibson was vaccinated, meaning that he can return before the minimum five-day isolation period if he can return two negative COVID tests. But given that their game against the Philadelphia Eagles is on Sunday, it is impossible for him to play this week.

Field Yates @FieldYates The Washington FT did not activated RB Antonio Gibson from the COVID-19 list and he is out tomorrow against the Eagles. Jaret Patterson is in line for a larger workload as a result. The Washington FT did not activated RB Antonio Gibson from the COVID-19 list and he is out tomorrow against the Eagles. Jaret Patterson is in line for a larger workload as a result.

It's a huge blow to the Washington Football Team since Gibson is the starting running back. The Washington Football Team are currently 6-9 and still retain some hope of making the playoffs. But this week is vital, and if they do not win this game, they will be all but eliminated from postseason contention. In addition to Gibson, they have also placed left guard Ereck Flowers on the COVID list.

Edited by Windy Goodloe