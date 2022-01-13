5 NFL superstars who came out of retirement ft. Eric Weddle, Marshawn Lynch and more

Retirement usually means the end of an NFL career, but not always. Several superstars in NFL history have retired at some point, only to come back later for another run. Here are five notable players who came of retirement for another chance to play in the NFL.

#1 - Eric Weddle

Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle

Eric Weddle is the most recent retired NFL superstar to make a comeback. The Los Angeles Rams pulled Weddle out of retirement and convinced him to join the team prior to the 2021 NFL Playoffs. In Week 18 against the San Francisco 49ers, the Rams lost safety Jordan Fuller for the rest of the season due to injury. They could also be without safety Taylor Rapp as he deals with a concussion.

Eric Weddle will provide the Rams with depth in their defensive back position, which they need right now due to injuries. He last played for the Rams in 2019 before retiring, when he appeared in all 16 games and recorded 108 total tackles.

#2 - Randy Moss

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Randy Moss

Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss retired from the NFL following the 2010 season. After one year away, he came out of retirement and joined the San Francisco 49ers for one more season. He had one of the worst statistical seasons of his career, recording just 28 receptions for 434 yards and three touchdowns. He retired again at the end of the season.

Randy Moss is one of the best wide receivers in the history of the NFL. He spent the majority of his career with the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots, while also making stops at the Oakland Raiders, Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers. He ranks fourth in NFL history with 15,292 receiving yards and ranks second with 156 receiving touchdowns.

