5 NFL superstars set to miss Week 18 due to COVID ft. Micah Parsons

The COVID pandemic shows no signs of slowing down and is continuing to play havoc with the NFL schedule even on its final weekend of the regular season. Over the past few weeks, players that have missed games in previous weeks have started to return, only for teams to see other players become ineligible due to COVID.

This week brought news of many players being potentially ruled out of Week 18 due to COVID. Teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cincinnati Bengals had multiple cases.

We look at some of the top performers who could be out of Week 18 due to COVID.

Players on defense out for Week 18 due to COVID

#1 - Micah Parsons, LB, Dallas Cowboys

Micah Parsons has been a sensation this season. He has been consistently mentioned not just as a potential Defensive Rookie of the Year but as the Defensive Player of the Year too.

With Trey Hendrickson potentially ruled out this week as well, Micah Parsons would have hoped for a couple of sacks that would have taken him above Hendrickson, with Parsons currently sitting on 13 and Hendrickson on 14.

Calvin Watkins @calvinwatkins Cowboys announce Micah Parsons entered into the COVID-19 protocol and will not be participating in practice today. Cowboys announce Micah Parsons entered into the COVID-19 protocol and will not be participating in practice today.

However, it does not look likely that he will suit up for Week 18 after he was put on the COVID list. If it stays that way, Micah Parsons will still finish with an astonishing 84 tackles. Since the Dallas Cowboys have already made the playoffs, they will be hoping that Parsons recovers in time to suit up for the postseason.

#2 - Jimmie Ward, S, San Francisco 49ers

While the Dallas Cowboys do not have a playoff place riding on this week's game, for the San Francisco 49ers, a win is all that counts. With that in mind, losing Jimmie Ward to COVID is a brutal blow.

Nick Underhill @nick_underhill The 49ers placed safety Jimmie Ward on the Covid-19 list The 49ers placed safety Jimmie Ward on the Covid-19 list

If Jimmie Ward is not fit in time for the Week 18 clash against the Los Angeles Rams, they will not only miss his presence in terms of tackles, which presently stand at 71 combined; they will also miss the performance he gave when they faced the Rams last time. He had two interceptions and one return for a touchdown. Missing him is a huge blow to the San Francisco 49ers, but they will be hoping to accomplish the job without him and get the victory that takes them to the playoffs. Should they do so, they will expect to have Ward back from COVID by then.

