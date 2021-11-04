5 NFL superstars who haven't been vaccinated yet

Vaccinated players and unvaccinated players must mingle with one another in locker rooms, team activities, and games. That could spell trouble for the team if one of those players is not vaccinated and then causes an outbreak this season.

Already, some big-name players have found their way to the COVID-19/RESERVE list.

With new measures and rules put in place, teams will no longer be given any leniency should a covid outbreak occur. The game will be forfeited immediately.

That's not something teams who want to make the playoffs will want to deal with.

Here's a look at five NFL superstars who have not yet been vaccinated.

5 unvaccinated NFL players

Aaron Rodgers

The news broke this morning that Aaron Rodgers has contracted COVID-19 and will not be available to play Sunday when the Packers take on the Chiefs. What is even worse for Rodgers is that he has been lying for months about being vaccinated.

There could be more severe punishment coming his way for claiming that he has been vaccinated.

Cole Beasley

Cole Beasley has been one of the most outspoken players when it comes to getting vaccinated in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills receiver has stood firm in his option to not get vaccinated, often speaking on the NFL's COVID restrictions as being ridiculous.

Here's the full prepared statement from Bills WR Cole Beasley following his viral social media posts about the COVID vaccination. "I'm not anti or pro vax. I'm pro choice."Here's the full prepared statement from Bills WR Cole Beasley following his viral social media posts about the COVID vaccination. @WKBW "I'm not anti or pro vax. I'm pro choice."Here's the full prepared statement from Bills WR Cole Beasley following his viral social media posts about the COVID vaccination. @WKBW https://t.co/lNbVCVY4bs

Although players getting vaccinated can be seen as a "team effort", many players believe they shouldn't have to get vaccinated.

Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins is another high-profile quarterback who has taken the stance of being unvaccinated. Back before the season started, Cousins was seen as a distraction and there were rumors that he may lose the locker room's confidence should he remain unvaccinated.

That detail has not remained true, as Cousins is enjoying a good season and the Vikings are in the win column as of late. But should Cousins' contract COVID-19, it could spell trouble for his status within the team.

Lamar Jackson

There seems to be a trend with quarterbacks being on the fence or just outright not wanting to get vaccinated. As much as football is a team sport, coaches have also made their stances clear that players can choose to be vaccinated or not.

Jackson has contracted COVID-19 twice. Once last season, and once during training camp.

After having caught the virus twice, Jackson remains with the stance of not being vaccinated.

Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz is the final player in the carousel of the unvaccinated quarterbacks. Although Wentz has been on the fence about the vaccine and says, "knows what's at stake," he still maintains that not getting vaccinated is a family decision.

Carson Wentz on not being vaccinated:

The Colts are also finally experiencing some success on the football field, and losing Wentz would make the team regress in a way they would not want to right now.

