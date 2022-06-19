5 NFL superstars savagely cut by their teams

NFL players get cut from their teams for many different reasons, including a drop off in production from their usual performances or a difficult contract situation.

Even when a star player has an excellent run with one team, it doesn't necessarily guarantee their job security. Here are some prime examples from NFL history of when a star player was shockingly cut from their team, despite solid production.

#5 - DeMarcus Ware, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys pass rusher DeMarcus Ware

DeMarcus Ware was one of the best pass rushers in the NFL during his dominant run with the Dallas Cowboys on his way to becoming the franchise's career leader in total sacks. He twice led the league in sacks while being selected to seven consecutive All-Pro teams and nine total Pro Bowls.

Ware recorded just six sacks during the 2013 NFL season, the least of any season of his career to that point, but was just one year removed from his streak of seven consecutive All-Pro teams.

Despite his incredible contributions to the Cowboys, he was cut immediately following the 2013 season as a salary cap move. He signed with the Denver Broncos, where he helped them win a Super Bowl ring.

#4 - DeSean Jackson, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson

DeSean Jackson eclipsed 900 receiving yards in five of his first six seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles while being selected to the Pro Bowl three times. He set new career highs during the 2012 NFL season with 82 receptions for 1,332 yards and nine touchdowns.

In the offseason following Jackson's career year, the Eagles hired Chip Kelly to take over as their head coach and make personnel decisions. Kelly cut Jackson so that he could use his salary money elsewhere, despite him being one of the best players on the Eagles roster.

#3 - Richard Sherman, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman

Richard Sherman was one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL during his time with the Seattle Seahawks, having been selected as a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler in four consecutive seasons.

He was a key part of the infamous Legion of Boom defense that helped the Seahawks win two conference titles and a Super Bowl ring.

During the 2017 NFL season, his final year with the Seahawks, Sherman dealt with injuries and was only able to appear in nine games. He was cut during the following offseason despite his previous dominance.

#2 - Dez Bryant, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant

While he is often outspoken and sometimes controversial, Dez Bryant is one of the best wide receivers in Dallas Cowboys franchise history.

During his career peak, he exceeded 85 receptions for 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns in three consecutive seasons. He did that while being selected to the Pro Bowl in all of them and also making an appearance as a first-team All-Pro.

Following a solid 2017 NFL season in which Bryant recorded 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns, owner Jerry Jones asked him to restructure his contract to create more available cap space. After Bryant was unwilling to accept Jones' offer, he was cut from the team.

#1 - Steve Smith, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith

Steve Smith had an incredible 13 seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He exceeded 1,000 receiving yards eight times while being selected to five Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams.

During his final three seasons with the Panthers, Smith recorded an impressive 3,319 yards and 20 touchdowns, proving he still had plenty left in the tank. He was shockingly cut following the 2013 season, despite being one of the team's captains.

