5 NFL suspensions that shattered a player's reputation feat. Ben Roethlisberger, Deshaun Watson 

NFL players are mostly remembered for their play on the football field. The league is filled with some of the best athletes in the world competing in one of the most popular sports. Their legacy is almost always defined by their significant accomplishments during their careers.

While NFL players spend their careers building a reputation on the field, their actions off it can sometimes be equally as important to their overall legacy. Players sometimes get suspended for a case that becomes national headline news, which can completely alter their reputation. Here are five such examples.

#1 - Michael Vick

Atlanta Falcons QB Michael Vick

Michael Vick is known for being one of the most electrifying quarterbacks in NFL history. He was the first quarterback in NFL history to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards in a single season. He is also the only quarterback in NFL history to eclipse 6,000 career rushing yards.

Vick will also always be remembered for his involvement with Bad Newz Kennels, an illegal dog-fighting ring that was brought down by the federal government. Vick was charged with conspiracy after being found guilty of funding the gambling side of the operation. He was suspended indefinitely by the NFL and served nearly two years in prison before eventually being reinstated.

#2 - Ben Roethlisberger

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger was accused of sexual misconduct by two separate alleged victims between 2009 and 2010. After an investigation, he was excused from being indicted on criminal charges due to a lack of substantial evidence supporting the accusations.

Despite never being charged criminally and the case never even going to trial, Roethlisberger received a six-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy. The suspension was later reduced to four games following an appeal.

#3 - Ray Rice

Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice

Ray Rice's domestic violence case is one of the most notorious storylines in NFL history from start to finish, from what happened to the way it was handled. Rice and his then-fiancée and now-wife Janay Palmer were arrested in Atlantic City following a heated fight between the two. The league initially suspended Rice for two games, which Goodell admits was a huge mistake.

Clear video footage of the entire incident was later released and went public, showing graphic details. Rice knocked Palmer unconscious and dragged her out of an elevator by her hair. He initially faced criminal charges, which were later dropped when he and Palmer got married. Rice was suspended indefinitely, but was never signed by another team after eventually being reinstated.

#4 - Greg Hardy

Dallas Cowboys DE Greg Hardy

Greg Hardy was found guilty of assault after he reportedly threw a woman onto a futon that was covered in assault rifles in his home. He initially faced serious criminal charges, but they were later dropped when the alleged victim chose not to testify on the witness stand.

The NFL suspended Hardy for ten games, despite him avoiding major criminal charges and potential jail time. The suspension was later reduced to four games after a successful appeal.

#5 - Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson has been accused of multiple cases of sexual misconduct. While he was unable to be indicted on criminal charges due to a lack of substantial evidence, he still faced 24 civil lawsuits and many more accusations.

Most of the civil cases have already been settled out of court as Watson looks for resolution. He has been suspended for the first six games of the 2022 NFL season and will await to see if the league appeals the third-party ruling.

