5 NFL teams that should swing a Najee Harris trade feat. Dallas Cowboys

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Najee Harris connection might be severed soon, as the franchise declined the running back's fifth-year 2025 option. Hence, the uber-durable running back would be able to join a new team after the 2024 season.

This article will examine trade options for Najee Harris. It's unlikely that the Steelers would want him to leave for nothing at the end of the season.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Potential Najee Harris trade suitors

Here's a look at five potential Najee Harris suitors:

1. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys just signed franchise legend Ezekiel Elliott to a one-year deal. That might have been the biggest curve ball thrown by the Cowboys' "All in" owner, Jerry Jones, ahead of a pivotal 2024 NFL season.

Najee Harris joining the Dallas Cowboys would be a no-brainer for both parties, and his fit on America's team is undeniable. Harris is a super-durable runner who has surpassed 1,000 rushing yards every year at the professional level. He'll be an asset on a historically run-oriented Dallas team.

2. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers lost Austin Ekeler in free agency ahead of the 2024 season. Ekeler was a key piece of the franchise for the longest time, as his ability to catch and run with the ball was a cheat code for Justin Herbert and the Chargers.

The Chargers have since signed J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and drafted Kimani Vidal. With all due respect, none of these running backs are touching Najee Harris' productivity, and the Pittsburgh Steelers running back could represent a major upgrade if Jim Harbaugh decides to hit the red button in the 2024 NFL season.

3. New York Giants

The New York Giants are another team that lost a key running back ahead of the upcoming season. The Giants lost Saquon Barkley to rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, and replaced him with Devin Singletary.

Devin Singletary is a decent addition at running back, but Harris is certainly an upgrade on the experienced back. Furthermore, the Giants selected Tyrone Tracy Jr. in round five of the 2024 Draft, meaning that they know that they need urgent help at the position.

Expand Tweet

4. Arizona Cardinals

While James Conner is a solid first-choice running back when available, the problem is that he's hardly ever available. That's in stark contrast to Harris, who has never missed a fixture in his professional career.

The Arizona Cardinals have a running back room that comprises Conner, Michael Carter, DeeJay Dallas, and Emari Demercado. All of these RBs should be fine with Harris if the Cardinals elect to bring him in via trade.

5. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the most inexperienced running back rooms in the NFL. The franchise has Zamir White, Alexander Mattison, and sixth-round rookie Dylan Laube in the backfield ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

All three players have strengths, but none possess Harris' skill set and injury-free guarantee. It's easy to envisage the Raiders making a trade for the Steelers running back at some point in the 2024 season.