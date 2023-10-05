5 non-QBs to win NFL MVP award ft. Adrian Peterson

The NFL MVP Award is an award presented to the most valuable player throughout the regular season. A lot of famous names have won the award, such as Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Brett Farve and Peyton Manning.

However, one thing that has become apparent over time is that non-quarterbacks rarely hoist the MVP Award. In fact, there have only been nine non-QBs to win the prestigious award since 1986.

Here is a closer look at the top recipients of the accolade that didn't sling the rock:

The top 5 non-QBs to win the MVP Award featuring Adrian Peterson and more

#5. Emmitt Smith, Running back - 1993 MVP

Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith won the MVP Award in the 1993 NFL season. The versatile RB started the season at odds with the Cowboys front office as he negotiated a new contract. Eventually, the Cowboys made Smith the highest-paid running back in the league. After this, the floodgates opened in Dallas.

Smith had 1,486 rushing yards and nine TDs and helped the Cowboys become the first franchise to win a Super Bowl after beginning the season 0–2. His contributions earned him his first and only MVP Award in 1993. He closes out the year by winning the Super Bowl XXVIII MVP award. Ending what is unarguably one of the greatest running back seasons in history.

#4. Adrian Peterson, Running back - 2012 MVP

Adrian Peterson is one of the greatest RBs in NFL history. If you were looking for proof, take a look at his 2012 MVP-winning season with the Minnesota Vikings.

Patterson had a year to remember for the Vikings, finishing the year with 348 rushes for 2,097 rushing yards, the second-highest ever for a back in a single season. He also became just the seventh player in league history to eclipse 2,000 rushing yards. He helped drag the Vikings to the playoffs after a 3-13 record in the previous season.

These accolades helped him win both the MVP Award and the Offensive Player of the Year. He remains the last non-quarterback to win the Most Valuable Player of the Year award.

#3. Terrell Davis, Running back - 1998 MVP

Terrell Davis is a Denver Broncos legend, having spent the entirety of his league career with Denver. The power-back was by far one of the best players in the league during his peak years, but he went one further in 1998.

Davis rushed for 2,008 yards and won the 1998 MVP Award with relative ease. He also added the 1998 Offensive Player of the Year Award for good measure. He also helped the Denver Broncos to triumph over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl XXXIII.

#2. Lawrence Taylor, Linebacker - 1986 MVP

Lawrence Taylor is widely considered the most outstanding defensive player of all time. Taylor was so good that he arguably deserved multiple Most Valuable Player of the Year awards during his heyday.

Lawrence Taylor won the 1986 MVP Award. This win capped off a stunning start to his NFL career, which he played for the New York Giants in its entirety. Taylor started his career by earning the Defensive Rookie of the Year, three Defensive Player of the Year Awards, five first-team All-Pro nods, and finally, the 1986 MVP Award. Who says that defensive studs couldn't win the most significant award in the NFL?

#1. Jim Brown, Fullback - 1957, 1958 and 1965 MVPs

Jim Brown was extraordinary, and to date, he is regarded as one of the greatest to ever step on the Gridiron. Brown was so good that he left the NFL during his peak years to pursue an acting career, and he is still considered the greatest fullback ever.

The Cleveland Browns legend won three MVP Awards, becoming the only non-quarterback to win multiple Most Valuable Player of the Year Awards. Aside from his most valuable player trophies, Brown also has one NFL Championship, eight first-team All-Pro nods, nine Pro Bowl selections, eight NFL rushing yards leader awards, and five NFL rushing touchdowns leader awards.

Brown was a revolutionary, and he changed the NFL landscape during his distinguished yet shortened professional football career.