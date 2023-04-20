5 Notre Dame prospects to watch out for in the 2023 NFL Draft ft. Michael Mayer

Several truly outstanding talents from Notre Dame are available in the 2023 NFL draft, which is just around the corner.

Notre Dame had a strong season and is turning out several excellent talents who might make their NFL debuts this year.

In 2021, the Fighting Irish produced eight draft selections; in 2022, they had just two. This year, the total should be closer to ten.

Only USC, Ohio State, and Oklahoma have more than 400 draft picks overall, trailing Notre Dame's 522 total selections in all of college football.

The top prospects from the Fighting Irish to watch out for in the 2023 NFL draft are listed below.

#1. Michael Mayer, TE

Michael Mayer is the whole package. He is ready to join the elite tight-end club in the National Football League and bring his abilities as one of the guaranteed first-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft.

Billy M @BillyM_91 Don't overthink Michael Mayer. Complete TE and the best in the class Don't overthink Michael Mayer. Complete TE and the best in the class https://t.co/jl6ifpW39G

Michael Mayer has built a strong case for himself as the best collegiate tight end in the nation, shattering school records. He has lived up to the burdensome expectations of the moniker "New Gronkowski," and is working his way into the first round of the draft.

Although his stature makes him an exceptionally powerful catcher, he has great hands that allow him to make even the most difficult receptions appear simple and effortless.

Mayer is also a superb blocker, earning the fifth-best run block grade at TE from PFF last season (82.1). Michael Mayer is anticipated to be selected in the first round.

#2. Isaiah Foskey, DL

It would not be surprising to see Isaiah Foskey selected in the first round as the second edge rusher off the board. He possesses that caliber of talent and showcased it at Notre Dame.

Foskey was considerably mishandled last season, but he maintained his incredible agility and excelled in many areas. He also had exceptional natural strength when facing the run.

PFF College @PFF_College



Only Will Anderson Jr has more Isaiah Foskey: 23 sacks over the past two seasons☘️Only Will Anderson Jr has more Isaiah Foskey: 23 sacks over the past two seasons☘️Only Will Anderson Jr has more👀 https://t.co/wSkusUY7HZ

Foskey is undoubtedly a first-round talent, but he did not make himself dominant all year to lock himself into a definite position.

#3. Brandon Joseph, S

After the 2021 college football campaign, Northwestern lost a true treasure. Brandon Joseph used the transfer link to join the football team at Notre Dame, another highly regarded academic institution.

Caleb James @CJScoobs Brandon Joseph blitzed less after transferring to Notre Dame, but he did show a knack for getting home while at Northwestern. Good sell presnap, kind of turns his head to the right, pretending to watch the RB motion. The QB had no idea. Brandon Joseph blitzed less after transferring to Notre Dame, but he did show a knack for getting home while at Northwestern. Good sell presnap, kind of turns his head to the right, pretending to watch the RB motion. The QB had no idea. https://t.co/cpAPGoIK0A

Interestingly, Notre Dame had a better opportunity to win titles, which is probably why Joseph chose to move there.

After Joseph made a name for himself with Northwestern in 2020, collecting six interceptions, 46 tackles, and two pass breakups, he was on almost all preseason All-American teams until 2021. Joseph is anticipated to be acquired by one NFL team in the late second or early third round.

#4. Jarrett Patterson, C

Jarrett Patterson is among the most secure athletes in the draft, similar to Michael Mayer. He safeguards the players ahead of him in pass protection with great technique and agility.

In the running game, Patterson is a master at cutting off opponents to make passageways for ball runners. NFL coaches will adore Patterson's range of skills and expertise.

PFF College @PFF_College Jarrett Patterson’s career at Notre Dame:



☘️ 1,688 Pass Block Snaps

☘️ ZERO Sacks Allowed Jarrett Patterson’s career at Notre Dame:☘️ 1,688 Pass Block Snaps☘️ ZERO Sacks Allowed https://t.co/7jIPQr4Gbs

At the college level, Patterson had the advantage of assuming guard, tackle, and center roles. He is assured of a vital roster position when healthy because he can play almost anywhere. He is a tried-and-true commodity with a ton of experience.

#5. Bo Bauer, LB

Bo Bauer is a difficult player to analyze. He is strong and athletic, which is precisely what the league likes from a physical standpoint.

Bauer has a very alluring athletic background. Not to add that he ranks among college football's best special teams players. The later rounds of the draft are where special teams players have been known to jump; thus, Bauer may be selected there.

