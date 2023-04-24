5 Ohio State players to watch out for in the 2023 NFL Draft ft. Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The Ohio State Buckeyes have traditionally been one of the top annual college football programs in the entire country. They compete for a spot in the College Football Playoffs during just about every college football season and play in the prestigious Big Ten Conference. Their extreme collegiate success has resulted in them producing many prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Buckeyes send a ton of NFL-ready prospects to the draft each year as their roster is often loaded with many of the top recruits in the country. This inlucdes players on both sides of the football and at just about every possible position.

Here are five Ohio State Buckeyes players to keep a close eye on in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Top 5 Ohio State Buckeyes Players in NFL Draft 2023

#1 - CJ Stroud

C.J. Stroud

CJ Stroud is one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, joining Bryce Young of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Will Levis of the Kentucky Wildcats, and Anthony Richardson of the Florida Gators. All four possess the upside to be a potential number one overall pick. Stroud put together an impressive 21-4 record at Ohio State and is built like a typical NFL quarterback.

#2 - Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Jaxon Smith-Njigba set the Buckeyes' single-season receiving record during the 2021 season. This is even more impressive considering he shared targets with Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, two standout NFL rookies from last year. While a hamstring injury cut his 2022 season short, he's clearly one of the best wide receiver prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft with first-round potential.

#3 - Paris Johnson Jr.

Paris Johnson Jr.

Paris Johnson Jr. is one of the best offensive tackles in the 2023 NFL Draft class. The Ohio State Buckeye could very well be the first one selected from this always-popular position in the first round. He impressed during the 2023 NFL Combine with his elite athleticism to pair with his massive frame. He has an ideal size for the position, measuring 6-foot-6 tall and weighing 311 pounds.

#4 - Dawand Jones

Dawand Jones

Dawand Jones turned heads during the 2023 NFL Combine for his absolutely incredible size measurements. He's one of the biggest prospects in the entire 2023 NFL Draft class, regardless of position, by several different standards. He's listed at 6-8 and 374 pounds with 11.5 inch hands and a 7-4 wingspan.

#5 - Zach Harrison

Zach Harrison

Zach Harrison is a well-rounded defensive end with ideal size for a prospect, but may lack some of the explosiveness and athletic weapons to possess elite upside. He can still be a useful defensive player for many NFL teams. He was excellent in run support during his career with Ohio State, while also totaling a solid 13 sacks.

