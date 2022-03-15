5 oldest QBs to start a game in NFL history 

While most quarterbacks in NFL history have been unable to play into their forties, some have defied the odds and extended their careers. One of them is Tom Brady, who recently announced that he would be coming out of retirement for the 2022 season at 45 years old to play another year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He ranks among the five most senior quarterbacks to start an NFL game.

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

Oldest QBs of all time to start an NFL game

#5 - Doug Flutie - 43 years old

San Diego Chargers quarterback Doug Flutie

Doug Flutie bounced around to several different teams during his 12 years in the NFL, including the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, San Diego Chargers, and Chicago Bears. His best years came with the Bills when he earned a 21-9 record over three seasons as a starter while being selected to his only Pro Bowl.

Flutie spent eight seasons in the Canadian Football league with the BC Lions, Calgary Stampeders, and Toronto Argonauts. He was an "undersized" quarterback at just 5'10 tall, but that didn't stop him from having a successful football career. He retired at 43 years old.

#4 - Warren Moon - 44 years old

Houston Oilers quarterback Warren Moon

Warren Moon had a legendary football career. He spent his first five professional seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Edmonton Eskimos, winning five consecutive Grey Cups. His dominance in the CFL earned him a contract with the Houston Oilers to continue his success.

After spending a decade with the Oilers, Moon finished out his career with the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, and Kansas City Chiefs before retiring at 44. He is the first undrafted quarterback of all time to be selected to the Hall of Fame.

#3 - Vinny Testaverde - 44 years old

Carolina Panthers quarterback Vinny Testaverde

Vinny Testaverde jumped around many different teams during his 21 seasons in the league, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, and Carolina Panthers.

Testaverde helped two different teams reach the playoffs and was also selected as a Pro Bowl quarterback with two other teams. He started his final game at 44 years old before finally calling it a career.

#2 - Steve DeBerg - 44 years old

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Steve DeBerg

Like Testaverde, Steve DeBerg has bounced all around the NFL during his 17 seasons. Before retiring, he played 16 consecutive seasons as a member of the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Miami Dolphins.

DeBerg remained retired for five years before returning to play one final season with the Atlanta Falcons. He served as a backup quarterback at 44 years old but had the opportunity to start one game, throwing three touchdown passes.

#1 - Tom Brady - 44 years old

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady

Field Yates @FieldYates Tom Brady will be 45 when the regular season starts and become the oldest quarterback to start a game in NFL history. Tom Brady will be 45 when the regular season starts and become the oldest quarterback to start a game in NFL history.

Tom Brady holds just about every record imaginable among quarterbacks in NFL history. As long as he plays during the 2022 season as he plans to, he will be the first quarterback ever to start a game at 45 years old or more, placing his name in the history books once again.

In addition to being the oldest ever quarterback to start a game, Brady is inching closer to being the oldest player to ever be in the NFL. George Blanda played until he was 48 years old, so Brady is just a few years away now.

