5 players on the hot seat after 2022 NFL Draft 

The 2022 NFL Draft has officially been completed. All 32 NFL teams have added new pieces to their rosters to improve their situations for the upcoming season, as well as for the future.

In some cases, the newly acquired rookies can threaten the starting jobs of some of the players currently on the team. Veteran players may be in danger of losing their current roles based on several factors, including their team drafting a player in their position with a high pick. Here are five current NFL players who could be on the hot seat after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft.

#1 - Mitchell Trubisky, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Mitchell Trubisky during the 2022 NFL offseason. The former starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears spent last season as a back-up for the Buffalo Bills, but it appears he may be getting another shot at the starting job with the Steelers.

When asked about the #Steelers QB Kenny Pickett told me (now) teammate Mitchell Trubisky has been mentoring him since he was in high school, when he was recruited by #UNC When asked about the #Steelers QB competition he said, “we’re all working towards a championship.” #Steelers QB Kenny Pickett told me (now) teammate Mitchell Trubisky has been mentoring him since he was in high school, when he was recruited by #UNC. When asked about the #Steelers QB competition he said, “we’re all working towards a championship.” https://t.co/CN6vlgGW9A

Unfortunately for Trubisky, his job is in jeopardy before he has even played a game. The Steelers used their first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to select Kenny Pickett, a highly-rated quarterback prospect from Pitt. Pickett expects to compete for the starting quarterback job from day one.

#2 - Michael Carter, New York Jets

New York Jets running back Michael Carter

Michael Carter was expected to feature heavily in the New York Jets offense for the 2022 NFL season. Those plans may have changed after the Jets made the decision to draft Breece Hall in the second round.

Hall is one of the best overall running backs in this year's NFL Draft class with a diverse skillset capable of doing it all. He was also a workhorse in college football, totaling 800 touches over three years, the most in the country.

#3 - Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill has spent the last three years as the starting quarterback for the Tennessee Titans. While his first two seasons were solid, he regressed in his third year. He threw more interceptions during the 2021 NFL season than he had in the previous two seasons combined.

The Titans may be thinking about their future beyond Tannehill after they drafted Malik Willis, one of the most exciting quarterback prospects from the 2022 NFL Draft. Tannehill may already be feeling the pressure, as he recently said he doesn't think it's his job to mentor the rookie.

#4 - Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson

Chris Carson has been the starting running back for the Seattle Seahawks for the last four seasons. He missed the majority of the 2021 season due to injuries, but was lined up to, once again,be the starter for the 2022 NFL season.

Carson's role may have to change this year to being a secondary running back after the Seahawks selected Kenneth Walker in the 2022 NFL Draft. He is one of the top running backs in the rookie class, recording a massive 263 carries for 1,636 rushing yards and 19 total touchdowns in his final season while finishing in sixth place for the Heisman Trophy.

#5 - Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold

The Carolina Panthers have been openly and actively searching for an upgrade to their quarterback position during the 2022 NFL offseason after being disappointed with Sam Darnold in his first season with the team last year. They failed to do so in the trade market and during the free agency period, but may have found a solution in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Panthers selected Matt Corral as their potential future franchise quarterback. He has put together a solid college football career, including throwing for 6,686 yards and 49 touchdowns across his final two seasons. Darnold was already in the hot seat prior to the 2022 NFL Draft, but it just got much hotter.

