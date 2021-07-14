NFL Trade Rumors: 5 players unlikely to be back with the Vikings for the 2021-22 season

The Vikings have one and only goal for the 2021 season - to dethrone the Green Bay Packers for the NFC North crown. While the offense played at a high level for the second straight year, it was the defense who disappointed during 2020, with Mike Zimmer even saying, "This is a bad defense, worst one I've ever had".

The roster turnover was considerable, especially on the defense, and Mike Zimmer seems to be much more satisfied with this side of the ball in 2021. On that note, let's take a look at some Vikings stars who may not survive the roster cuts.

5 Minnesota Vikings stars likely to be on the move

#1 - Ameer Abdullah, RB

Drafted by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft after a stellar career in Nebraska, Abdullah has not even come close to his potential in the NFL. He's had a lot of problems with fumbles, his running style didn't suit the professional level and he's not an awesome contributor on special teams either.

Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison are the main names in the running back group and C. J. Ham has also locked his spot as a fullback. Abdullah, fighting rookie Kene Nwangwu for the last running back roster spot, is at a big disadvantage and will probably be cut by the Vikings in August.

#2 - Jalyn Holmes, EDGE

A former fourth-round pick for the team, Holmes never developed the way the Vikings hoped he would. After Everson Griffen left, there was a starting spot available for grabs in the EDGE position. Holmes couldn't even get close to it.

With two EDGEs drafted in the first four rounds of the 2021 draft and withthe return of a healthy Danielle Hunter, Holmes won't find much of a place in the defensive line room. With only one sack and not much else to show to defend the running game, he'll probably be cut.

#3 - Bisi Johnson, WR

Bisi Johnson fell deep in the depth chart

Johnson fell so deep in the pecking order he may not even survive the final cuts this year after starting week 1 for the Vikings. He was supposed to be Stefon Diggs' replacement after an impressive rookie season, but he quickly lost ground to Justin Jefferson and was never a factor again.

After Jefferson and Adam Thielen, along with rookie Ihmir Smith-Marsette, the spots in the receiver room are still open for grabs during training camp. If Johnson doesn't impress the coaching staff, he may find himself out of a job in September.

#4 - Jake Browning, QB

Yes, he's on the Vikings roster, but don't fret, he's not going to last long. After showing a ton of promise during his early college days in Washington, Browning signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and never made an impact in two years.

Kellen Mond, a third-round draft pick, is the backup for now, and Browning will be competing with Nate Stanley for the third quarterback spot - that is, if the Vikings decide they want three on their roster. Whatever the outcome of that decision, it's almost impossible for him to find his way back to Minnesota after two seasons on the practice squad.

Some notes from #Vikings OC Klint Kubiak’s presser:



-Said Jake Browning had a “tremendous” spring. Also praised Stanley and Mond, too.



-Darrisaw has “exceeded expectations” on the mental side. He did miss a few practices w/ inj.



-Guards (72, 78 and 51) have looked “excellent". — Eric Smith (@Eric_L_Smith) June 17, 2021

#5 - Dru Samia, G

Samia was a fourth-round pick in 2019 but you won't find a sad Minnesota Vikings fan if the franchise decides to let him go after camp. He was really bad when he was on the field and, honestly, there's not much room to grow in terms of potential.

Absolutely terrible. Still better than Dru Samia, who is now the primary backup at guard — Arif Hasan, off-season edition 🌴 (@ArifHasanNFL) November 14, 2020

The Vikings used picks in the first and third rounds on the offensive line because they knew they had to upgrade hard on the protection. Samia will need to revive his career somewhere else.

