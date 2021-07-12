NFL Trade Rumors: 5 players unlikely to return to the Raiders for the 2021-22 season

The Las Vegas Raiders' situation is uncertain, as the team is only in the fourth year of Jon Gruden's 10-year contract. Since he took over the franchise's reign, the Raiders haven't been in the playoffs.

Although their record has improved every year, it's not possible to say that the team's evolution during this period has been enough. A lot still has to change in Las Vegas.

On that note, let's have a look at five Las Vegas Raiders stars likely to be on the move:

#1 Marcus Mariota, QB

Mariota will not only be a free agent in 2022 but he has also been speculated to be a trade asset in recent months. He had a good game against the Los Angeles Chargers last year, and after the instability of his early career in Tennessee, some team may trust his potential from his Oregon days and give him a chance.

If Mariota isn't traded this year, he'll leave the Raiders for a team that gives him, at least, the chance to compete for the starting job. Las Vegas have yet to decide what to do with Derek Carr, but either way, it doesn't look like Mariota will be leading the Raiders at any point.

From NFL Now: #Raiders QB Marcus Mariota has generated a lot of interest from teams, but the max value of his contract has been an issue for teams. Trade talk has slowed considerably. Could he be eventually released? pic.twitter.com/pPlwOSS3Yk — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 24, 2021

#2 John Brown, WR

Signing John Brown was a curious move by the Raiders. He adds quality to a group of wide receivers that badly needed it. But Brown's main quality is being a vertical weapon, precisely the greatest strength of Henry Ruggs, the Raiders' first-round pick in 2020.

Will Brown's contribution, while necessary, hinder the development of Ruggs, who is younger and has more potential? Whatever the answer is to that question, Brown is on a one-year contract and considering 'Smokey' Brown's age, his return in 2022 unlikely.

#3 Solomon Thomas, DL

Thomas is in an unfavorable position with the Raiders this season. Signing a one-year, prove-it deal saw him fall into a team that has two more established starters in Johnathan Hankins and Quinton Jefferson.

Thomas will certainly be part of the defensive line rotation, even for his versatility since his San Francisco days. Even so, it's hard to imagine him having any big impact in defense unless there's an unexpected breakout year. He should be a free agent in 2022 again.

#4 Jalen Richard, RB

Richard stands out for his versatility in offense - he is also an effective weapon coming out of the backfield and returning kicks. However, with the signing of Kenyan Drake in March, he and Josh Jacobs will make the starting duo, with Theo Riddick being an option in third downs.

If Jalen Richard is traded, our @connor_kpat likes these three teams as a possible destinationhttps://t.co/i4bhPwTxlC — Just Blog Baby (@JustBlogBaby) July 4, 2021

Richard has enough quality to play in the NFL, but his situation in Las Vegas was complicated by the crowded backfield. A free agent after this season, he may not return to the Raiders in 2022.

#5 Karl Joseph, S

With a new defensive coordinator in Gus Bradley for the 2021 season, Karl Joseph rejoins the Raiders to compete for the starting strong safety position with Johnathan Abram, also a first-round pick. The latter, though, has the advantage of being younger than Joseph and still being on a rookie contract.

Joseph will have to play much better than Abram in training camp to earn a starting spot. In his five years in the NFL, he hasn't managed to prove himself as a great player, so it is more than likely he could be in the market in 2022.

