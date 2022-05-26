5 NFL players who could still be traded this offseason

The 2022 NFL offseason has been nothing short of spectacular. We've seen some of the biggest names in football switch franchises via trades such as Russell Wilson, Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams. We also witnessed some huge free agent signings such as Von Miller and J.C. Jackson.

Following the offseason and the 2022 NFL Draft, a number of the league’s stars could see themselves on new teams come the start of the 2022 season.

Here are five players who could still be traded this offseason.

#5 - Jimmy Garoppolo

NFC Divisional Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Green Bay Packers

While Jimmy Garoppolo might have led the San Francisco 49ers to two NFC Championship games in the last three years, it seems the franchise has decided to roll with 2021 NFL Draft first-round pick Trey Lance going forward.

Garoppolo has shown that he is a competent NFL starter, and there are plenty of teams across the league who need a steady quarterback to lead them into 2022. Despite injury issues, when he’s been on the field Garoppolo is a winner, with a career record of 33-14 and passing for 71 touchdowns against 38 interceptions. Will he be happy to play second fiddle to Lance in San Francisco, or will he see himself as a starter and push for a move away?

#4 - Christian McCaffrey

Washington Football Team v Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is one of the most electrifying players in the NFL when he’s on the field, but keeping him on the field has been a struggle over recent seasons. McCaffrey has played only 10 combined games over the last two seasons, after rushing for 1,387 yards and receiving 1,005 yards in 2019. While the Panthers would rather keep a do-it-all star like McCaffrey, they have already beefed up their running back room with Chuba Hubbard and D’Onta Foreman which may be a sign they’re looking to move on from the Stanford alumni.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Report: Panthers have gotten calls about trading Christian McCaffrey. wp.me/pbBqYq-cdE6 Report: Panthers have gotten calls about trading Christian McCaffrey. wp.me/pbBqYq-cdE6

#3 - Saquon Barkley

Washington Football Team v New York Giants

Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants could be looking for a fresh start this offseason. Barkley has had his share of injury issues in recent years, but after managing 13 games in 2021 he could only muster 593 yards and two touchdowns for 3.7 yards per carry.

After topping 1,000 yards in his first two NFL seasons, the disappointment of 2021 could be a sign that both sides need a change. Plenty of teams would be happy to take on Barkley, who at just 25-years-old still has plenty of football left in him.

#2 - Baker Mayfield

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

One player who is very likely to be traded before the start of the 2022 NFL season is Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield struggled with injuries during the 2021 season and put up a below-average stat line of 17 touchdowns to 13 interceptions, going 6-8 in his 14 starts. Following this, the Browns made a blockbuster trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, much to the displeasure of Mayfield, who said he felt disrespected by the Browns.

Mayfield has passed for 92 touchdowns against 56 interceptions in his four seasons in Cleveland, and has helped change the team culture from the dysfunctional franchise it was seen as for a long time. Many teams will be happy to bring the former Oklahoma quarterback in for a quarterback competition to start in 2022, but it will likely depend on what compensation the Browns are looking to get in return for a trade.

#1 - Deebo Samuel

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

Rumours were circulating during the 2022 NFL Draft that the San Francisco 49ers ‘wide back’ Deebo Samuel wanted a trade, and that was soon officially confirmed by the player himself. While nothing has happened yet, it still seems as though Samuel is unhappy in San Francisco, as he recently skipped the 49ers’ OTAs.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #49ers begin OTAs today and star WR Deebo Samuel won’t be in attendance, source said. Not a surprise, as his situation remains unsettled. The #49ers begin OTAs today and star WR Deebo Samuel won’t be in attendance, source said. Not a surprise, as his situation remains unsettled.

Samuel broke out in 2021, going for 1,405 receiving yards and six touchdowns, along with 365 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns, as he was named a first-team All-Pro.

Trade compensation will likely be a hefty one, as the Niners clearly don’t want to lose such a valuable and unique asset, but that doesn’t mean a team won’t offer a haul in return for the 26-year-old.

