5 Purdue Boilermaker players to watch out for in the 2023 NFL Draft ft. Aidan O'Connell

The Purdue Boilermakers had a great 2022 college football season, with the side winning the Big Ten West division before losing to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship.

The Boilermakers have some decent draft prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, and we will highlight them here. Let's have a look at the five Boilermakers gracing the Gridiron in September.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Five Purdue Boilermaker players to watch out for in the 2023 NFL Draft

These are five Purdue Boilermakers with a high chance of getting their names called in 2023's Draft

1. Aidan O’Connell, Quarterback

Aidan O'Connell was the undisputed top dog in the Purdue Boilermakers locker room, and his presence helped guide the team to success upon success. He is a challenging and patient QB who leads his team well.

Some aspects of his game can still be addressed, such as his tendency to move his head slowly away from his primary target. He also requires assistance in gaining yardage with his legs. If he can improve on his flaws, he should be a reliable NFL quarterback for the next decade.

2. Charlie Jones, Wide Receiver

Charlie Jones began his college career at Buffalo, then moved to Iowa State and Purdue in 2022. Jones was the go-to wideout opponent who could not stop the Purdue Boilermakers' offense.

Jones possesses all the physical and football abilities necessary to be a third receiver on the depth chart, but he must remain healthy. He will be coming up against sturdier defenses in the NFL, so he'll need to cut out some dangerous moves from his arsenal.

3. Cory Trice, Cornerback

Cory Trice is a talented corner who plays tough, physical, and intelligent football. Trice is constantly around the action, and while he needs to polish his game, Trice comes with an upside and positional versatility. He will be selected in this year's Draft and could become one of the better DBs in his class.

Tom Dienhart @TomDienhart1 #Purdue LB/S Jalen Graham gets NFL Combine invite. Will join teammates Cory Trice, Payne Durham and Charlie Jones in Indianapolis. #Purdue LB/S Jalen Graham gets NFL Combine invite. Will join teammates Cory Trice, Payne Durham and Charlie Jones in Indianapolis. https://t.co/js9SzFTFkn

4. Jalen Graham, Linebacker

Jalen Graham is the best linebacker on the Purdue Boilermakers and has looked like an NFL player since his early college days. Graham might have been overlooked by NFL scouts coming into the 2022 college season, but he has made a late charge up all Draft boards and is an athletic specimen of a linebacker with versatility which should also be effective on coverage units. He'll be a gem of a pickup for one lucky NFL side.

5. Payne Durham, Tight End

Payne Durham brought the pain to defensive backs last season for the Boilermakers. His bruising style might translate to something other than the NFL. Durham was consistent and reliable as a pass catcher and a blocker for Purdue.

He's not a downfield threat, yet the completeness of his game makes him the perfect second or third tight end on the roster.

Let's see if the franchise takes a flier on Purdue's TE1.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes