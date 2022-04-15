5 QBs who were the biggest one-season wonders in NFL history

While many NFL quarterbacks consistently produce solid seasons during the course of their careers, others have had one great year, only to never really be heard of again amongst the elites. These players are known as one-season wonders, and here are five quarterbacks that are best known for the title.

Biggest one-season wonder quarterbacks in NFL history

#5 - Josh Freeman, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Josh Freeman

After being selected with the 17th overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Josh Freeman had high expectations of being their future franchise quarterback. He struggled in his rookie season, throwing ten touchdowns and 18 interceptions across nine starts while recording a 3-6 record, but exploded for a huge year in his second season.

In Freeman's breakout campaign in year two, he started every game while throwing an impressive 25 touchdowns against just six interceptions while helping the Buccaneers to a 10-6 record. It looked as if the Buccaneers would find an elite quarterback, but he would accumulate a massive 43 interceptions over the next two-plus seasons while recording a disappointing 11-24 record before losing his starting job for good.

#4 - Tommy Maddox, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Tommy Maddox

The Denver Broncos selected Tommy Maddox with the 25th overall pick of the 1992 NFL Draft. He spent two years with the team before serving as a backup quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants for one season each before leaving the NFL.

Maddox spent some time in the Arena Football League and the XFL before the Pittsburgh Steelers gave him another shot in the NFL. After starting 11 games in the 2002 season and leading the Steelers to the playoffs, he would last just one full season as a starter, posting just a 6-10 record before disappearing.

QBs from NFL history who were the biggest one-season wonders

#3 - Mark Rypien, Washington Commanders

Washington quarterback Mark Rypien

While Mark Rypien was relatively solid in his first four seasons with Washington, they are nothing compared to his incredible fifth year, the best season of his entire career by far. He finished in the top five for MVP voting that year and earned his only All-Pro team selection.

Rypien helped Washington to an amazing 14-2 record in the regular season that year. He finished off an incredible year by winning the Super Bowl and being named the MVP of the game. He lasted less than two more years as a starting quarterback but will always have that one memorable season.

#2 - Derek Anderson, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Derek Anderson

Derek Anderson is the absolute definition of a one-season wonder. After failing to make the Baltimore Ravens' final roster after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2005 NFL Draft, he was signed by the Cleveland Browns a year later. He started just three games in his first year with the Browns before starting 15 games the following season.

Anderson made the most of his unexpected opportunity, recording a 10-5 record while throwing 29 touchdown passes and being selected to the Pro Bowl. He recorded an ugly 10-24 overall record as a starting quarterback for the rest of his career while never throwing more than 10 touchdowns in any other season.

#1 - Robert Griffin III, Washington Commanders

Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III

Washington made a huge move when they traded up in the 2012 NFL Draft to select Robert Griffin III as the second overall pick. It looked as if their investment would pay off big time as Griffin put together an incredible rookie season.

He has totaled 3,200 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, 815 rushing yards, and seven rushing touchdowns while throwing just five interceptions to a Pro Bowl selection, winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. He recorded a 9-6 record while helping Washington make the NFL Playoffs.

Unfortunately, Griffin could never replicate what he did during one of the most impressive rookie seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He battled multiple injuries for the remainder of his career and posted just a 7-20 record the rest of the way, with 26 total touchdowns and 25 interceptions.

Edited by Piyush Bisht