5 big-name QBs who will not start in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season

Most NFL teams have already identified who their starting QB will be in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. However, several teams are gearing up for an intense QB competition in training camp to decide their signal-caller.

A handful of rookies, as well as some tested veterans, are still competing for the lead spot on the depth chart. Not every QB who starts Week 1 is guaranteed to keep the job through 17 games but it does give them an edge in the battle.

Right now, there are seven true competitions for the Week 1 starter. We can predict two likely winners: Andy Dalton in Chicago and Teddy Bridgewater in Denver.

Two teams have different issues with their potential Week 1 starters as they do not know/ if they will be available or even willing to play. Here are five QBs that you can expect to be sitting out in Week 1 in the NFL.

QBs Who Won't Start In Week 1

#1 Taysom Hill - New Orleans Saints

Is Taysom Hill the most versatile player in the NFL? pic.twitter.com/2gQWlAsGrs — GMFB (@gmfb) June 30, 2021

When Drew Brees retired, everyone expected Taysom Hill to just slide up to QB1. But any real analyst would note that Hill has to compete and earn that role at this point in his career. He would really have to outshine Jameis Winston in training camp to have a legit shot to start in Week 1 and that doesn't seem likely.

We only have a small sample size to evaluate Hill. He has a 3-1 record as a starter but is ultimately untested as a full-time starter. He will be beaten out by Jameis Winston, who has 70 starts over six seasons.

Winston led the league in passing yards in 2019 with 5,109 but also led the NFL in INTs with 30. Still, Winston is more experienced and has shown his ability as a gunslinger. Taking the year to watch and learn from Drew Brees has hopefully fixed Winston's mental errors. Hill will have to stay in his role as a situational player.

There's still a chance Taysom Hill will get some starts later in the year if Winston starts turning the ball over too much.

#2 Cam Newton - New England Patriots

Cam Newton, Jonnu Smith, and Jakobi Meyers getting some work in via Cam’s IG.



Good news that Smith is out there after suffering a minor injury in minicamp. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/gVjk1cO7nL — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) June 30, 2021

It might not be too surprising if Cam Newton gets benched in favor of Mac Jones. Head coach Bill Belichick hasn't officially named his starter, but Cam Newton was just atrocious in 2020. He looked like a shell of his MVP self and didn't fit into New England's offensive system.

In 15 starts last year, Newton threw just 8 TDs and 10 INTs. He did run for 592 yards and a stellar 12 TDs, but that didn't make up for his overall performance.

Mac Jones is coming along well through OTAs and should warrant being named the Week 1 starter. Unless he gets an injury or throws 12 INTs in one practice, Cam Newton's career as a starter might be over.

#3 Aaron Rodgers - Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers has the BEST touch on his throws and no one can convince me otherwise pic.twitter.com/AokXCPcqDD — 𝙧𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙚 ★ (@CloudOfRaine) June 25, 2021

Aaron Rodgers would have been the clear choice for the Week 1 starter but is currently holding out. His relationship with the Green Bay Packers is beyond repair and he's seeking a way out of Wisconsin.

There's an option for an opt-out but it's unclear what Rodgers will do next with his career. The Packers could end up trading Rodgers and run with their 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love. Even if he's traded, there's little chance Rodgers will start Week 1 for any team.

Jordan Love has been acting as the starter during camp and is playing well. He's not anywhere close to the star Aaron Rodgers is in the NFL but has an elite offense around him. Love could end up taking the Packers to the playoffs if he's smart with the ball.

#4 Deshaun Watson - Houston Texans

Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans

Similar to Rodgers, Watson could easily be a Week 1 starter if not for his own personal issues. Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct by 22 women and it remains to be seen what effect they'll have on his career.

Early reports are that Watson will be suspended until at least 2023, which would negate any trades the Texans were planning. He won't be deposed until February 22, 2022, and trials won't start until May. It's highly unlikely the NFL will allow him to play until then with so many allegations against him.

Tyrod Taylor is set to replace him as the starter for Week 1, but the Texans are a favorite to get the 2022 #1 pick.

#5 Trey Lance - San Francisco 49ers

The #3 overall pick in the draft will be the highest draft pick to not start in Week 1. The 49ers could take the less common route of letting their rookie get comfortable in the league before placing him in the hot seat.

Jimmy Garoppolo is coming off a season where he suffered multiple injuries and started just six games. His cap hit is over $26 million for the next two seasons and he likely won't play up to that value.

Other teams would start Lance, but Garoppolo has too high of a price tag to bench him at the start of the season. No team is going to trade for him and take on such a large contract either.

In 2019, Garoppolo helped lead the 49ers to a 13-3 record and Super Bowl appearance with 27 TDs and 13 INTs. You could argue the run game and defense were the real reasons they made it that far in the playoffs. Trey Lance won't see the field in Week 1 but will end the season as a starter.

