5 reasons why Chiefs will not three-peat in Super Bowl against Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs are aiming to become the first team ever to win three-peat in the Super Bowl. In order to do so, they will need to get past the Philadelphia Eagles, whom they defeated in the big game just two years ago. Here are five reasons why they will not be able to do it again.

Why Chiefs will lose to Eagles in Super Bowl LIX

Super Bowl LIX

#1 - Jalen Hurts vs the blitz

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is well-known for sending aggressive blitzing packages against opposing quarterbacks. He blitzed at the sixth-highest rate of any defense this season, but that may not work against Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles quarterback was excellent against the blitz this year, including nine touchdowns and one interception with an impressive 119 passer rating.

#2 - Eagles third-down rushing

Running the ball on third down has been an effective strategy for the Eagles this season. Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley rank as the top two players in third-down rushing attempts this season, combining for six touchdowns on 94 attempts overall.

This will be a matchup to watch closely during the Super Bowl as the Chiefs defense has allowed the most third-down rushing yards in the NFL this year.

#3 - Dallas Goedert vs Chiefs defense

Dallas Goedert will be one of the key players to watch in this game as his contributions could play a major role in the Eagles' potential success.

The Chiefs have severely struggled to cover tight ends this season, allowing the most receptions and second-most yards to the position. Goedert is averaging five receptions for 61 yards across his past four games, so he could be in line for a massive perfromance.

#4 - Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl stats

Patrick Mahomes is quickly climbing the rankings of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, but his passing numbers when playing in Super Bowls haven't quite lived up to his elite standards.

He is averaging just 218 passing yards per game with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in four appearances. He has still won a ring in three of them, but the top-ranked Eagles defense may find success in this matchup.

#5 - Nick Sirianni vs Chiefs

Nick Sirianni has faced off against Andy Reid three times in his career so far and has turned in a 1-2 record.

His offenses have found success in those matchups as they have averaged an impressive 29 points per game. All three of those games were played without Saquon Barkley, so the Eagles should be able to score plenty this time around.

