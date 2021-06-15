5 free agents the Washington Football Team should consider signing

The Washington Football Team has quietly put together an intriguing roster this offseason. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Terry McLaurin, Adam Humphries, and 2020's second-ranked defense will put the team in a position to be competitive in the NFC East in 2021.

Washington has a chance to surprise people early in the season. However, there are some players available who can further strengthen the roster as Washington looks to aim higher. Here are five players WFT should consider signing ahead of the 2021 NFL season.

Five free agents the Washington Football Team should take a look at

#1 - Le'Veon Bell (Running Back)

Assuming Le'Veon Bell is ready to hunker down for a full season and put in a lot of work in 2021, he could find his career resurrected at the age of 29. If Le'Veon Bell can be half the player he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers when he was earning around 2000 all-purpose yards per season, the Washington Football Team could be a division winner in 2021.

Le'Veon clears the air on his time in KC



(via @LeVeonBell) pic.twitter.com/oUTNNxhmKt — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) June 14, 2021

#2 - Tyler Eifert (Tight End)

The Washington Football Team needs help at tight end, that much is evident. Tyler Eifert could fill the role for a season or two while the team works on drafting a top player in the next few seasons.

While he has been infamously unavailable for much of his career due to injuries, he has quietly turned it around in recent seasons. In his last two seasons, he has played in 31 of 32 games.

#3 - Mitchell Schwartz (Offensive Tackle)

Ryan Fitzpatrick may not act like it on the field, but he is not a spring chicken anymore. At 38 years old, he will need all the protection he can get.

Mitchell Schwartz has protected Patrick Mahomes and Alex Smith during their stretch of dominance in the AFC West. Now a free agent, Schwartz could prove to be a smart pick as they look to build a season around Fitzpatrick.

At 32, Schwartz may not have too many years left in the NFL, but Washington can certainly use his services this season. In his last full season in 2019, Schwartz earned an 84.0 PFF grade and did not allow a sack.

#4 - Russell Okung (offensive tackle)

If the Washington Football Team is unable to get Mitchell Schwartz, they could take a look at Russell Okung. He might not be a great option as a starting tackle, but he could be great as a swing tackle for the Washington Football Team. He is coming off a season which PFF graded as a 73.0.

In 400 snaps in 2020, Russell Okung had four penalties and allowed three sacks. While the ratios are not great for starters, they are better than most offensive line depth pieces in the the NFL.

Russell Okung

#5 - Trey Burton (tight end)

If the Washington Football Team cannot get Tyler Eifert, Trey Burton could be a decent backup. Burton is coming off a season where he earned a 66.7 PFF grade and caught three touchdowns with the Indianapolis Colts. He will be 30 years old this season but could be useful for a year or two until the Washington Football Team can get a top player in the draft.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha