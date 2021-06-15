5 free agents the Dallas Cowboys should consider to shore up their ranks

The Dallas Cowboys lost their starting quarterback early into the 2020 season. Even with all the issues they had on both sides of the ball, the Cowboys weren't completely out of playoff contention until the last week of the 2020 season.

Now, with star QB Dak Prescott back, a young wide receiving core ready and awaiting, and a rookie linebacker, the Dallas Cowboys have a solid roster heading into the 2021 season. But with every team in the NFL, there is always room for added depth and improvement.

5 free agents the Dallas Cowboys should sign

#1 Richard Sherman, CB

Richard Sherman is still one of the best corners in the league. Even through injuries and his age, Sherman can provide a lot to the Dallas Cowboys' secondary.

Richard Sherman has gone on record stating that he wants to sign with a contender, and that he plans on playing for another two seasons. With a young secondary on the Dallas Cowboys, Sherman possesses valuable knowledge and experience that could come in handy for the Dallas core.

#2 Joe Looney, C

Joe Looney played with the Dallas Cowboys from 2016 to 2020, when he became a free agent. Looney became the starting center for the Dallas Cowboys in 2018 when Travis Frederick missed the season due to Guillian-Barre Syndrome.

The Dallas Cowboys' starting center is currently Tyler Biadisz, but there isn't much depth behind him. Why the team hasn't re-signed Joe Looney remains unknown, but Looney could provide additional depth for the Cowboys as they head into a busy season.

#3 Kawaan Short, DT

The primary reason why Kawaan Short is still a free agent is most likely due to being plagued by injuries over the last two seasons. In his last full season of play in 2018, Short played in 14 games, collecting 42 tackles and three sacks along with a forced fumble.

His presence in the interior defensive line is a lot more significant than most players. If given a chance, Kawaan Short could give the Dallas Cowboys a hard-to-block lineman they currently don't have.

#4 Olivier Vernon, DE

The Dallas Cowboys need to address a lack of quality in pass rushing in their defensive line to avoid a repeat of 2020. Since stepping foot in the NFL in 2012, Olivier Vernon has provided that and then some.

While with the Cleveland Browns in 2020, Vernon had nine sacks, the second-highest of his career, 12 tackles for loss, 24 solo tackles and 16 quarterback hits.

#5 Sheldon Richardson, DT

Another way to address the pass rush for the Dallas Cowboys defense would be to sign Sheldon Richardson. He has played with four teams in his career and has had some off-the-field issues to deal with, but his ability to pass rush is always above par.

The Browns found Richardson's play integral to their defense in 2020, and it is a bit shocking that they have decided to part ways with the DT. Cleveland's loss could prove to be Dallas' gain if they move on Richardson.

