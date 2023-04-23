5 sleeper safeties to watch out for in late rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft

We combed through the draft class and identified some of the most overlooked safeties among the draft candidates. Like everyone else, we have our opinions regarding the best 2023 NFL Draft sleepers.

The well-known players that will leave the draft early are already known. While the most promising youngsters will get all the attention, many of the best selections will be taken in the third and fourth rounds. NFL teams will seek to optimize value by identifying players who are less well-known but have the potential to have an enormous effect on the next phase of their careers.

Players are ready to take advantage of their chances to make an impact in the pros, regardless of their draft position. Players range from modest-school superstars ignored by bigger institutions to an intriguing option hidden by a deep class.

The most overlooked safeties in the 2023 NFL Draft

#1 - Daniel Scott, Cal

Daniel Scott's range makes him a good candidate to participate in a single-high protective system. Some organizations are unlikely to take him as an early recruit on draft day since he is 25. However, a team focused on winning right away, like the San Francisco 49ers, does not need to locate younger building bricks to form an identity in two or three years.

Scott could fall into the third round but is more likely to be selected in Rounds 4 or 5. He represents one of the position's top safeties regarding activity and vigor. Moreover, it is hard to find free safeties with his serious, traditional range in coverage in the draft.

#2 - Jartavius Martin, Illinois

With sufficient justification, Devon Witherspoon receives a lot of attention for Illinois' secondary, but Jartavius Martin should be noticed.

Martin can switch across corners, safeties, and the slot, but safety is where he performs best. In just 33 games since 2018, he has recorded 220 tackles, seven interceptions, and 22 pass breakups. Martin is excellent at visualizing routes and allowing the ball to pass before rushing to make an attempt. NFL teams adore him because of his willingness to make tackles. Martin appears as one of the free safeties on teams' sensors before soaring into the third or fourth round range.

#3 - Brandon Hill, Pittsburgh

Because he is capable of playing both safety roles along with slot cornerback, Brandon Hill is renowned for his flexibility. He possesses excellent stature and agility for the position. He uses his intuitive abilities and ball abilities to create challenges.

#4 - Jay Ward, LSU

It should only take a short time to spot Jay Ward if you replay the LSU defense. He can work in areas for safeties because of his strong instincts. He is adaptable enough to serve as a slot corner if necessary. Despite being just 188 pounds, Ward bursts incredibly well down the field to prevent plays from gaining significant yards.

Ward is anticipated to go in the third round, but he will likely be able to quickly establish himself in his new squad and develop into a bigger player over time.

#5 - Sydney Brown, Illinois

At the Senior Bowl, Sydney Brown made an impression. He began rising on the draft boards but is still somewhat underappreciated.

Brown has the experience, as he was named to the first team of the Big Ten in 2022. He first began to demonstrate that he was capable of playing in coverage at the Senior Bowl. Despite still developing in that region, Brown is a physically strong player who is able to play close to the line of scrimmage, rendering him a valuable asset to an NFL defense, even if it is in a supporting capacity early in his career.

