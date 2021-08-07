5 takeaways from Brian Flores' press conference after Miami Dolphins practice

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores held a press conference Friday morning to answer questions in regards to several headline-making topics with his team.

The current COVID-19 situation, Xavien Howard and the backup quarterback depth are some of the topics that Flores addressed during his press conference.

Five takeaways from Brian Flores' press conference

#1 - The Dolphins don't want to trade Xavien Howard

When Flores was asked about how Xavien Howard is not holding out until he gets his requested trade but rather giving hos all in practice, he made his stance known on the topic.

From Inside Training Camp Live on @nflnetwork on the #Dolphins not wanting to trade CB Xavien Howard but also no progress on a tweak to his contract. pic.twitter.com/9MywP58t1l — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 6, 2021

Apparently the Miami Dolphins and Xavien Howard's team are communicating and still negotiating and nothing is off the table. Flores said:

“We don’t want to trade X,” “I think we’re moving in the right direction, and we’ll just continue to keep talking,” Flores said. “We want these things to happen quickly. We want them to happen right now. But some things take time, and we’ll work through it and, hopefully, come to the best resolution for all sides.”

Brian Flores didn't say whether there were any trade offers made toward the Dolphins to acquire Howard, but just reiterated that he didn't want the corner to leave Miami.

Brian Flores says the Xavien Howard hold-in situation has gone smoothly from his perspective. Flores says “talks are progressing.” — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) August 6, 2021

#2 - COVID-19 situation

When asked how many assistant coaches he would have at practice today, Flores simply answered with just one. While he didn't exaggerate on which coaches, there were some players who were reinstated from the COVID-19 list.

At the start of the week, co-offensive coordinator and tight end coach George Godsey tested positive for the virus. Subsequentally, tight ends Adam Shaheen, Mike Gesicki and Cethan Carter were all put on the COVID-19 list. Shaheen and Carter were both activated on Friday, but Gesicki hasn't as of yet.

#3 - QB Depth Chart

While Tua Tagovailoa and Jacoby Brissett make up QB1 and QB2 on the depth chart, Flores was asked about Reid Sinnett, who is currently third in the Miami Dolphins quarterback depth chart.

Sinnett, an undrafted free agent out of San Diego in 2020, has impressed the Dolphins coaching staff so far this training camp. Flores referred to him as "smart" and said that he plans on keeping him on the depth chart as of right now.

Kirk Merritt catches a red-zone TD from Reid Sinnett and hypes up the crowd here at Dolphins camp. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) August 4, 2021

#4 - Running Game

The Miami Dolphins' running game has continued to be a topic of conversation throughout the offseason. Flores continued to show his support for his running back Myles Gaskins, who has had a lot of criticism:

"Myles [Gaskin] is doing a good job in the running game, protection, catching the ball out of the backfield... continuing to evolve as a leader."

Gaskins showed improvement in 2020 over his 2019 season numbers, starting seven games, appearing in ten games. The 24 year old running back rushed for 584 yards and three touchdowns while also being a presence in the air game as well as the ground game. Gaskins had 388 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

#5 - The development of Noah Igbinoghene

When asked about former first-round selection Noah Igbinoghene being a "developmental" player, Flores agreed and said that everyone on the team is still developing.

He said that Igbinoghene does everything that he needs to do to get better which includes attending team meetings and participating in practices and constantly learning. The second-year corner, although he has struggled at the position in the National Football League, continues to get better and is on the right track.

