5 talking points from Denver Broncos QB room after first NFL preseason game

In their first 2021 NFL preseason game, the Denver Broncos got a glimpse of both potential starting QBs against the Minnesota Vikings. Drew Lock started the game with Teddy Bridgewater taking over early in the second round and played until the fourth quarter. Drew Lock was accurate and impressive with his deep ball and scored two TDs in three drives. Teddy Bridgewater missed one of his eight passes for 74 yards and a TD. After the first NFL preseason game, here's what we can conceive about both of the Denver Broncos' QBs.

Five talking points about Denver Broncos QBs after first NFL preseason game

#1 - Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio doesn't see "any separation" in QB battle after first game

"I think they both played well. I don't think any separation happened today." - Vic Fangio after 1st NFL preseason game

It was an interesting comment from the Denver Broncos' head coach. Drew Lock looks as crisp under center as he's been in his career and there's little chance that Teddy Bridgewater has a ceiling similar to Lock's. Fangio could just be pandering to the media or is just waiting until Bridgewater gets to play with the first-team starters in Week 2 before handing out a stronger verdict.

#2 - Drew Lock, in fact, does have separation in the Denver Broncos QB battle

Drew Lock is GUNNING for QB1 🚀pic.twitter.com/mV0BeHXXG8 — PFF (@PFF) August 14, 2021

The Minnesota Vikings defense isn't what it once was, but Drew Lock also looks like a different QB from 2020. He wasn't perfect, as no one expected him to be, but he looked comfortable in the pocket when under pressure. He had a deep bomb to KJ Hamler on his second drive and was quite accurate in his ball placement to his targets, averaging 21.6 yards per attempt.

#3 - Teddy Bridgewater is nowhere near finished in this QB battle and will be back in the hunt after Week 2

Teddy Bridgewater getting a standing ovation in MN ❤️



Awesome.



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/ZXtIuMG0Ww — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 14, 2021

Teddy Bridgewater went 7/9 for 74 yards and a TD, which isn't bad for working with the second-team squad. His best pass was his TD pass to Trinity Benson in the corner of the endzone with pinpoint accuracy. Against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, he will be facing a better defense but will have targets like Noah Fant, Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler. Teddy Bridgewater has played well so far, but needs to implement more deep passes.

#4 - More passes and less runs from Denver Broncos QBs

Drew Lock again.



He throws his 2nd TD of the day for the @broncos 💪



📺: #DENvsMIN on NFL Network (or check local listings) pic.twitter.com/YxKudg41bN — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 14, 2021

Whether it was play designs or not, Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater did not rush once and stayed in the pocket for most of the game. The QBs ran play-action and scrambled at times, but were pass-first over making a run for it. It is a nice change of pace in the mobile QB era of the NFL. Both QBs were effective throwing on the run as well, with Drew Lock hitting a TD. The Denver Broncos will likely run their QBs more in the preseason, but it's a positive sign and feedback.

#5 - Playmakers are going to help make the starter look better than he is

1). 3rd and 4.



2). Drew Lock goes through progressions.



3). Stands tall despite pressure.



4). Find the best player in Camp Jerry Jeudy.



A+ stuff. pic.twitter.com/6QKGWVD283 — ᴄᴀᴍᴇʀᴏɴ ᴘᴀʀᴋᴇʀ (@CameronParkerPO) August 14, 2021

Jerry Jeudy looked like a star, weaving through defenders in the middle of the field. KJ Hamler gets separation on routes and has nice speed for YAC. The RB group have great promise and will bring along a much-needed offensive balance. Whichever QB the Denver Broncos run with, they have a top offensive unit to improve their game.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar