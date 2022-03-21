5 NFL superstars who signed for their former team's rivals feat. Terrell Owens and Brett Favre

When NFL players become superstars with one franchise, they become a part of their culture and it often feels like they will remain with that team forever. While sometimes they do, other times they end up switching teams at some point in their careers.

Here are five times in NFL history when the star player not only changed teams but went to a rival of their former team.

5 NFL stars who switched teams to a rival of their former team

#5 - DeSean Jackson, Philadelphia Eagles to Washington Football Team

Washington wide receiver DeSean Jackson

DeSean Jackson was one of the most dangerous weapons for the Philadelphia Eagles during his first six seasons in the NFL. Excluding a year in which he was injured, he recorded more than 55 receptions and 900 receiving yards every season with the Eagles.

Let’s take a look back at the “Monday Night Massacre” in which the Michael Vick, LeSean McCoy, and DeSean Jackson led #Eagles absolutely DESTROYED the Washington Redskins. Let’s take a look back at the “Monday Night Massacre” in which the Michael Vick, LeSean McCoy, and DeSean Jackson led #Eagles absolutely DESTROYED the Washington Redskins. https://t.co/AxVBJdaZqY

After six seasons in Philadelphia, Jackson entered the free-agent market, where he accepted a contract to join Washington, a divisional rival of the Eagles. He spent three years in Washington but was injured for one of them. In each of his two full seasons, he has exceeded 55 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards. After leaving Washington, he spent two years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before rejoining the Eagles again.

#4 - Darrelle Revis, New York Jets to New England Patriots

New England Patriots Bill Belichick and Darrelle Revis

Darrelle Revis established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the entire NFL with the New York Jets in his prime. He is one of the best man-coverage defenders of all time and earned the nickname Revis Island, an ode to his ability to make receivers disappear from the game with his coverage. After leaving the Jets, he joined their biggest rival, the New England Patriots. He won a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots before returning to the Jets.

Top 3 NFL stars who joined a rival team after leaving their former team

#3 - Richard Sherman, Seattle Seahawks to San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman

Richard Sherman was one of the most important pieces of the famous Legion of Boom defense for the Seattle Seahawks. His contributions helped the Seahawks win two NFC Championship games and a Super Bowl ring.

"When you try me with a sorry receiver like Crabtree, that's the result you gon' get." 8 years ago today: The #Seahawks beat the #49ers in the NFC Championship Game, which led to Richard Sherman giving us one of the best postgame interviews ever."When you try me with a sorry receiver like Crabtree, that's the result you gon' get." 8 years ago today: The #Seahawks beat the #49ers in the NFC Championship Game, which led to Richard Sherman giving us one of the best postgame interviews ever."When you try me with a sorry receiver like Crabtree, that's the result you gon' get." https://t.co/hcbZPCgdzY

During Sherman's run with the Seahawks, the San Francisco 49ers were their biggest rivals. In a shocking turn of events, he joined the 49ers after leaving the Seahawks in free agency. He went on to help the 49ers win another NFC Championship game.

#2 - Terrell Owens, Philadelphia Eagles to Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens

Terrell Owens spent two NFL seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he put up massive numbers and helped them make a Super Bowl appearance. In just 21 regular-season games with the Eagles, Owens racked up a massive 1,963 yards and 20 touchdowns. He left the Eagles after two seasons and joined their bitter rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, where he accumulated 38 touchdowns in three seasons.

#1 - Brett Favre, Green Bay Packers to Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre

Brett Favre is one of the greatest players in NFL history and one of the greatest Green Bay Packers of all time. He won a Super Bowl ring with the franchise and set many records along the way, but the relationship ended on a sour note. The Packers chose to move on from Favre and hand over the starting quarterback role to Aaron Rodgers.

After leaving the Packers, Favre spent one season with the New York Jets before joining the Minnesota Vikings, the Packers' divisional rivals. Favre helped the Vikings to a 12-4 record in his first season with the team and also won a playoff game before losing in the Conference Championship game.

